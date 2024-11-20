Migrant in medical distress from environmental exposure dies after calling Border Patrol for assistance

On April 27, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Border Patrol's Del Rio Sector Border Intelligence Center received a call from two male Mexican migrants wishing to surrender. The caller advised the other migrant was in medical distress and provided Border Patrol agents with their GPS coordinates. The Intelligence Center forwarded the coordinates to the Carrizo Springs Station which dispatched agents to the area.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., agents located the migrants and noticed that one was disoriented, had slurred speech, and was not responding to verbal commands. Agents carried the migrant approximately 80 yards to a Border Patrol vehicle for transport. As they neared the vehicle, the migrant in distress became resistive and combative. The agents handcuffed the combative migrant with his hands behind his back and placed both men in the back seat of the vehicle for transport.

Shortly after departing, the other migrant alerted agents that the migrant in distress was not breathing. At approximately 10:37 p.m., agents stopped the vehicle and removed him. The agents checked for a pulse but did not find one. At approximately 10:37 p.m., the agents initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation and advised dispatch that the man was unresponsive.

At approximately 10:39 p.m., dispatch advised the agents that Emergency Medical Services had been requested. Agents loaded the unresponsive migrant into the bed of the vehicle and continued CPR while driving approximately 3.54 miles to a ranch gate where they could meet the responding ambulance. Additional agents arrived at the ranch gate and assisted with CPR until the ambulance arrived.

At approximately 11:17 p.m., a Victory Ambulance Care paramedic and three emergency medical technicians (EMTs) arrived and assumed medical care of the man. At approximately 11:22 p.m., the paramedic informed agents the man had no vital signs and ceased life saving measures. The paramedic departed the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m.

On April 28, 2024, at approximately 12:11 a.m., the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene, and arrived at approximately 12:44 a.m. The sheriff’s office contacted the Dimmit County Justice of the Peace, who pronounced the man deceased at 12:54 a.m. Agents remained with the decedent until approximately 9:16 a.m., when the man’s body was turned over to a local funeral home.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility Special Agents interviewed the migrant traveling with the deceased man. He stated that after crossing into the United States, he and his cousin were left behind by the group they were traveling with. He explained that the decedent was the one who called for help, but because his cousin was too disoriented, he took the phone and spoke with the agents. Approximately 30 minutes later, agents arrived and carried the decedent to their truck because he was unable to walk. Once at the truck, the decedent attempted to flee, which caused agents to handcuff his hands behind his back. After agents placed the decedent in the truck, they removed the handcuffs and handcuffed him again with his hands in front. Before driving off, he noticed his cousin was not breathing and alerted the agents. The agents removed the decedent from the truck and began CPR. He confirmed that agents continued CPR in the bed of the truck while they drove to meet a responding ambulance. Once they met with EMS, paramedics assessed his cousin and determined they could not do anything else for him. He stated that he believed the agents did all they could to help his cousin.

Special Agents interviewed the Border Patrol agents who encountered the two migrants. Both agents stated that when they encountered the migrants, they immediately noticed that the decedent was in medical distress and carried him to their marked vehicle. Once at the vehicle, the decedent attempted to flee and became combative. The agents handcuffed him with his hands behind his back. The agents then placed both migrants in the back seat of the vehicle unrestrained and began to drive out of the ranch. The agents stated they removed the second migrant’s handcuffs so that he would be able to assist the decedent should the need arise. Shortly after departing, the migrant alerted the agents that the decedent was not breathing. The agents immediately stopped the vehicle, removed him from the vehicle, and administered CPR. The agents then placed the decedent in the bed of their truck. One agent continued CPR while the other drove to meet with EMS. The agents continued CPR until the ambulance arrived on scene.

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death was environmental exposure and the manner of death to be accidental. OPR submitted an official request for an autopsy with the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office in Laredo, Texas.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.