Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, VCOR x13 and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007485

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/19/24 at 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Quarry Rd. Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release x13 / Arrest On Warrant

ACCUSED: Dorothea Wrobel (DOB 7/18/54)

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/19/24 at 1100 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding Dorothea Wrobel. Troopers were advised Wrobel was being threatening and abusive towards a household member. After further investigation it was determined Wrobel had assaulted a household member. Wrobel was also in violation of conditions of release from a previous domestic assault. Wrobel was also wanted on an in-state warrant.

Wrobel was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin. Wrobel was held on bail and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center. She is cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 11/20/24 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/20/24 at 1230PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: 6,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.