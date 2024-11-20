Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, VCOR x13 and Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007485
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/19/24 at 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Quarry Rd. Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release x13 / Arrest On Warrant
ACCUSED: Dorothea Wrobel (DOB 7/18/54)
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/19/24 at 1100 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding Dorothea Wrobel. Troopers were advised Wrobel was being threatening and abusive towards a household member. After further investigation it was determined Wrobel had assaulted a household member. Wrobel was also in violation of conditions of release from a previous domestic assault. Wrobel was also wanted on an in-state warrant.
Wrobel was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin. Wrobel was held on bail and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center. She is cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 11/20/24 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/20/24 at 1230PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: 6,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.