Two Former West Virginia Corrections Officers Plead Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Charge Following Death of An Inmate

Two former corrections officers from the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia, pleaded guilty for their roles in an assault that resulted in the death of an inmate, identified by the initials Q.B., on March 1, 2022. Johnathan Walters pleaded guilty yesterday to conspiring with other officers to violate inmate Q.B.’s civil rights which resulted in the death of Q.B. Corey Snyder pleaded guilty today to the same offense.

According to court documents filed in connection with the guilty pleas, Snyder responded to a call for officer assistance after Q.B. tried to push past another correctional officer and leave his assigned pod. When Snyder arrived, officers were using force to restrain and handcuff Q.B. Snyder also began using force, including putting his arm around Q.B.’s neck and taking him to the floor. Snyder and other officers then conspired to violate Q.B.’s civil rights by unlawfully punishing Q.B. to retaliate against him for his attempt to leave the pod. As a part of that conspiracy, officers brought Q.B. to an interview room, where Walters joined them. In the interview room, the officers used unreasonable force against Q.B. Specifically, officers struck Q.B. in the head multiple times, kicked, knee-struck, pulled and twisted Q.B.’s finger and sprayed Q.B. with O.C. spray, all while Q.B. was restrained, handcuffed and posed no threat to anyone.

After the unreasonable use of force in the interview room, officers transported Q.B. to A-Pod. During the transport to A-Pod, Q.B. became limp and was unable to walk on his own. Officers then carried Q.B. by his arms and legs down the hallway to A-Pod. Walters carried Q.B. by one of his arms, leading his co-conspirators and Q.B. to the pod. At the door to A-Pod, Walters admitted to using unjustified force by swinging Q.B.’s head into the metal door and using the force from Q.B.’s head to push open the door.

Snyder and Walters each further admitted knowing that the interview room to which officers brought Q.B. was a “blind spot” at the jail — meaning, there were no surveillance cameras to record what happened inside the room. Each also admitted to being aware that, prior to the assault of Q.B. on March 1, 2022, officers brought inmates and pretrial detainees who had engaged in misconduct to “blind spots” in the jail, where officers would use unreasonable force without being captured on video.

According to their plea agreements, Snyder and Walters each face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Snyder and Walters are two of six former correctional officers indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2023 in connection with the death of Q.B. Three of those six defendants previously pleaded guilty in connection with the use of unreasonable force against Q.B. On Aug. 8, 2023, Ashley Toney and Jacob Boothe each pleaded guilty to violating Q.B.’s civil rights by failing to intervene when other officers used unreasonable force. On Nov. 13, Mark Holdren pleaded guilty to conspiring with other officers to violate inmate Q.B.’s civil rights which resulted in the death of Q.B. Sentencing hearings for Boothe, Toney and Holdren are scheduled for Feb. 5, 2025.

Trial for the remaining defendant is scheduled for Dec. 10. The remaining defendant faces charges related to the cover-up of the unreasonable uses of force which caused bodily injury to and the death of Q.B.

Prior to the indictment, on Nov. 2, 2023, former Southern Regional Jail correctional officers Steven Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman each separately pleaded guilty to conspiring with other officers to use unreasonable force against Q.B in connection with this incident. Sentencing hearings for Wimmer and Fleshman are scheduled for Feb. 7, 2025.

