Pyrogen Testing Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 4.10 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

The pyrogen testing market is projected to witness significant growth over the forthcoming years owing to the growing digitalization and automation in testing processes and the expansion of biologics and biopharmaceuticals.

Westford, USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global pyrogen testing market size will reach a value of USD 4.10 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing demand for pyrogen testing products in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is one of the key factors driving the expansion of the market. The global pyrogen testing market products is anticipated to increase due to the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors as well as the growing number of innovative treatments being introduced. One of the key elements driving the market's expansion is the government's and manufacturing enterprises' growing expenditure in R&D for product development.

Pyrogen Testing Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 1.49 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 4.10 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Test Type, End-Use, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights High-throughput screening and automation Key Market Opportunities Growth of biopharmaceutical industry Key Market Drivers Growing biologics and drug development

Consumables Product to Hold Significant Growth due to its Essential Role in Ensuring Product Safety

Consumables dominate the global pyrogen testing market due to their essential role in ensuring product safety and compliance with regulatory standards. The increasing need for biopharmaceuticals and medical devices propels the need for efficient testing solutions and therefore, consumables such as test kits and reagents are essential. Moreover, their regular usage, affordability and easy incorporation within the testing procedures makes the test kits enhancing their relevance in the global pyrogen testing market outlook.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies to Lead Market due to Increasing Need for Medical Products Safety

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies lead the global pyrogen testing market due to the increasing need for ensuring the safety of biologics and medical products. The rigorous regulatory frameworks for the approval of products considerably increase the need for accurate pyrogen testing, and consequently these companies are investing in more advanced testing methods to comply with safety regulations, thus further strengthening their position in the global pyrogen testing market outlook for the future development.

North America to Dominate Market due to Strong Healthcare Infrastructure & Strict Regulatory Frameworks

North America dominates the global pyrogen testing market due to its strong healthcare infrastructure, strict regulatory frameworks, and a high concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The region’s emphasis on the safety of drugs and medical devices and the high level of investment in research and development, contributes to the need for sophisticated pyrogen testing solutions, thus supporting its dominance in the global pyrogen testing market share.

Pyrogen Testing Market Insight

Drivers:

Growth in the Biopharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries High Costs of Pyrogen Testing Global Increase in Infectious Diseases





Restraints:

Time-Consuming Nature of Regulatory Approvals High Costs of Pyrogen Testing Interpreting Pyrogen Tests is a Challenge





Prominent Players in Pyrogen Testing Market

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Hyglos GmbH

Ellab A/S

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.

Pyrostar

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Heraeus Medical

Wako Pure Chemical Industries

Roche Diagnostics

Biosafe Technologies

BIOMÉRIEUX SA

GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

WUXI APPTEC

STERIS PLC

