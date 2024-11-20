RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through October 2024)

OAH Posted on Nov 19, 2024 in News Releases

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through October 2024)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 19, 2024

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of October 2024, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondents: Su Builders, Inc., and Sam Su Chon

Case Number: CLB 2023-277-L

Sanction: $3,500 fine

Effective Date: 9-27-24

RICO alleges it received a complaint that Respondents departed from construction plans, failed to complete work, and abandoned a project, that the contract for the project failed to include required disclosures of lien or bond rights, and that Respondents completed specialty work outside of Respondents’ license classifications, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17(3), 444-17(5) and 444-25.5(b), and HAR § 16-77-33(a). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Walgreens.com, Inc., dba Walgreens #02445

Case Number: PHA 2024-12-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 10-17-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Texas and failed to timely report two disciplinary actions to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

Respondent: Malcom E. Hickman, Jr.

Case Number: VET 2023-7-L

Sanction: License suspension until Board receives documentation of completion of required CE

Effective Date: 10-23-24

On June 9, 2023, the Board approved a Settlement Agreement between Respondent and RICO in which Respondent agreed to pay a $500 fine and complete 20 CE hours. RICO filed an affidavit attesting Respondent paid the fine but failed to submit proof of the completed CE hours. The Board considered the matter on July 12, 2024. (Board’s Final Order for Noncompliance with Settlement Agreement.)

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Kyle K. Chong

Case Number: MED 2024-0064-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 10-10-24

RICO alleges that a complaint alleging negligence was filed against Respondent in the Circuit Court of the First Circuit, state of Hawaiʻi on April 12, 2022, and that on a November 6, 2023 renewal application Respondent indicated “No” to the question, “Since you last filed an application (initial/renewal) with the Board, regarding professional liability, participation in any health plan or federal or state health care program: 1. Have any claims of malpractice been filed against you,” in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(6). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Sinikka Liisa Green

Case Number: MED 2023-251-L

Sanction: $1,200 fine

Effective Date: 10-10-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Maryland on July 18, 2023, and failed to timely notify the Board of the disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(15) and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Chris A. Boulange (Maui)

Case Number: MED 2023-0044-L

Sanction: Voluntary license surrender

Effective Date: 10-10-24

RICO alleges that on October 30, 2023, the United States District Court, District of Hawaiʻi adjudged Respondent guilty of Unlawful Distribution of Hydrocodone in the United States of America v. Chris A. Boulange , Case No. CR23-00033, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(12)) and 453-8(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

