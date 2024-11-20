When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 19, 2024 FDA Publish Date: November 19, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Egg Company Name: Babcock Dairy Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream

Company Announcement

Babcock Dairy of Madison, Wisconsin, is voluntarily expanding its recall on Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream that may be labeled as Chocolate Peanut Butter. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product Name: Orange Custard Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Peanut Butter

and Production Date: 09 1724 and 09 3024.

and Size: Half Gallon

The products were produced on Sept. 17 and 30, 2024, and distributed to local retail establishments and directly to customers in Wisconsin. The issue with the first lot was discovered on the evening of Nov. 4, 2024, when a customer reported the mislabeling. The second lot was added to the recall notice after discovery on Nov. 18, 2024. There have been no reports of illness associated with consumption of these products.

During production, a limited number of Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream containers were inadvertently filled with Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream, leading to products with incorrect allergen labeling.

If you purchased one of the affected products, please check the production date located on the bottom of the container for 09 1724 (Sept. 17, 2024) or 09 3024 (Sept. 30, 2024). If your product is from the affected lot, please return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The impacted products were distributed to the following Madison, Wisconsin, area retailers: Babcock Dairy Store, Metcalfe’s Markets, Ken’s Meats & Deli and Capitol Centre Market.

Babcock Dairy Staff retrieved all the remaining products from retail outlets within hours of discovery in each incident. Out of an abundance of caution, staff searched all other lots of Orange Custard Chocolate Chip, which had not been distributed, and found no further errors. To prevent this issue from occurring again, Babcock Dairy is taking immediate corrective steps, including the retraining of employees on proper labeling procedures, implementation of multiple verification checks during production and packaging, and increased organization and separation of packaging materials to further prevent different containers from coming into contact.

Babcock Dairy is housed within UW–Madison's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Heidi Zoerb (heidi.zoerb@wisc.edu).

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.