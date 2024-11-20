Ed Norwood announces a new advocacy program, 'Stories Not Silos' to Commemorate the 46th Jonestown Guyana Anniversary

Ed Norwood's "Be A Giant Killer: Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths"

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ed Norwood, Author of “ Be A Giant Killer : “Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths” announced Monday, November 18th, on the 46th anniversary of the Jonestown Guyana Tragedy, Stories Not Silos , an advocacy program to help curate “NO SHAME ZONES” and safe places where, people can heal, grieve, pay respect, and learn how to use their story to save lives.A silo is defined as a system or grouping, apart from others, that hinders transparent communication and cooperation (Merriam-Webster). The Stories Not Silos advocacy/educational program will help individuals with resources, training, and counseling networks to face the giant of:• Unhealthy family silos• Childhood trauma and shame• Dysfunctional relationships and• Bad family history"In a memorial service on the 46th anniversary, Stephan Jones said his dad, Jim Jones, was not a psychopath, but our newly elected president, Donald Trump, was. We won’t drink that KoolAid, says Norwood." "Jim Jones was a psychopath that isolated individuals. He assassinated a U.S Congressman and ordered the deaths of over 900 people, including 300 children, all because a group of people wanted to leave him. The Jonestown story must not rot in a grave, but become relevant to today’s generation. Collectively, we will create something that outlives us and teaches the lessons, through stories, of how over one thousand people got to Jonestown in the first place. To help people identify the red flags that drive people into abusive, controlling, and fatal relationships.”In a statement to announce the upcoming program, social media channel, and website, Norwood added:“Forty-six years ago, on November 18, 1978, Jim Jones turned the utopian dream of Jonestown, Guyana into a human graveyard of broken people and dreams, by killing over nine hundred lives, including Congressman Leo Ryan and over three hundred children. It was the largest loss of U.S. civilian lives in a single day, before 9/11.I was eight years old when it happened and lost my grandmother, Fairy Norwood, seven close cousins, and according to my great grandmother, Julia Gales, nineteen other relatives in the tragedy.There were so many broken and fatherless people in San Francisco when Jim Jones arrived on the scene. They were just like you and I. Struggling with the dysfunction of traumas we carry from childhood into adulthood. Trying to survive the void of healthy relationships, or put the shame of failure, injustice, betrayal, and broken family history behind them.Jim Jones preyed on isolating people like this.After ordering the assassination of Congressman Leo Ryan, Jim Jones postured his last “white nights” ritual as a symbolic waving of a white flag. A plea that he could be trusted to lead them to their deaths in protest—a single act of revolutionary suicide. But when his members did not endorse this narrative willingly, in their hysterics, protest, and defiance, he murdered them. Imagine if Jim Jones had social media in 1978. The impact of the trauma would have been magnified on so many more thousands of lives and generations. We intend to use the power of social media and this program to magnify the impact of healing over generations to come.”50 YEARS OF DREAMS STOLEN.Stories Not Silos is currently exploring a potential collaboration to exhibit 8-10 pieces for the 50th anniversary of Jonestown in 2028 and is looking for surviving People’s Temple members or families that can share the backstory of what people were going through (not just what they survived). We believe buried stories help create a blueprint for the next generation. The exhibit will include a counseling hotline to give people the safety to share their stories without shame.WE CAN NEVER ACHIEVE ANYTHING BEYOND OUR BELIEF.The Apostle Paul prayed in Ephesians 1:19 that we would..."[Know and understand] what is the immeasurable and unlimited and surpassing greatness of His power IN AND FOR US WHO BELIEVE, as demonstrated in the working of His mighty strength.”God releases great power for us to believe in Him, people, and things again.Through Stories Not Silos, we will help restore belief in healing, relationships, and faith again.Because belief is our greatest gift and weapon in life.Stories Not Silos website: https://storiesnotsilos.com/

