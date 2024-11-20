Nathan Tungseth, Senior Vice President for LNG at ABB Energy Industries, Joins Advisory Board of Argent LNG

Nathan Tungseth, Senior Vice President for LNG at ABB Energy Industries Argent LNG Argent LNG Back GTT Cryogenic Membrane LNG Containment Tanks Argent LNG Site 2

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG is proud to announce the appointment of Nathan Tungseth to its Advisory Board. As ABB's Senior Vice President and Global Industry Business Manager for LNG, Nathan Tungseth brings extensive expertise in developing and managing the Electrical and Automation scopes for major oil and gas projects, both domestically and internationally, to Argent LNG.With an impressive career spanning eighteen years in Oil and Gas, Nathan has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the LNG sector. Currently based in Houston, Texas, he is responsible for developing and leading ABB's product strategy and portfolio management in the LNG industry. His role encompasses both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and regasification, as well as floating and onshore projects. Nathan is also instrumental in defining the global setup of sales, execution capabilities, and resources across ABB’s worldwide locations.Nathan's academic credentials are equally noteworthy. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Central Florida. Additionally, he has studied Foundry Technology at Jonkoping University, School of Engineering in Sweden, and earned a Graduate Certificate in Finance and Accounting from Rice University, Graduate School of Business in Texas.Throughout his tenure at ABB, Nathan has held various pivotal positions, including Service Account Manager, Corporate Account Manager, and Strategic Account Manager for Chevron globally. He also managed the Oil, Gas, and Chemical Strategic Accounts in the United States before assuming his current role. Prior to ABB, Nathan worked at Siemens Power Generation for four years, where he contributed to the Turbines and Generators Divisions and successfully completed the Siemens Sales and Marketing Leadership Development Program. He later served as the Western Region Area Manager and the Key Account Manager for the Pacific Northwest."We are thrilled to welcome Nathan Tungseth to our Advisory Board," said Jonathan Bass, Chairman of Argent LNG. "Nathan's deep knowledge of the LNG industry and his extensive experience in managing large-scale projects make him an invaluable addition to our team. His strategic insights and leadership will be critical as we advance our LNG export project and strive to meet the highest standards of operational excellence and environmental responsibility." https://argentlng.com/pages/advisory-board Nathan Tungseth expressed his enthusiasm for joining Argent LNG's Advisory Board, stating, "I am honored to join Argent LNG and contribute to a project that aligns with my commitment to innovation and sustainability in the LNG sector. I look forward to working with the team to support their vision of providing cutting-edge and eco-friendly LNG solutions." https://new.abb.com/news/detail/119304/abb-signs-agreement-to-support-major-lng-export-project-in-the-us Argent LNG has been approved to begin the (FERC) United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission pre-filing for its mid-sized onshore LNG export project in Louisiana. The project includes the construction of up to 14 LNG trains with a combined capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) on a 144-acre leased site in Port Fourchon. The facility is expected to play a significant role in the local and national economy, creating numerous jobs and promoting advancements in clean energy technology. www.argentlng.com

