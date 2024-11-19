MSP Titans of the Industry Announces Pros 4 Technology as a Finalist for 2024 Awards

MSP Titans of the Industry 2024 Awards

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheboygan Falls, WI - Pros 4 Technology is honored to announce that we have been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards for 2024. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry.The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards celebrate the top performers in the MSP sector, recognizing those who have made significant contributions to the field through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and impactful business growth. Being selected as a finalist is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients and advancing the MSP industry.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a finalist in this year’s MSP Titans of the Industry Awards,” said Bill Prusow President & CEO at Pros 4 Technology. “This nomination reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are dedicated to driving innovation and providing the highest level of service to our clients, and it’s an honor to be acknowledged among such a distinguished group of industry leaders.”The finalists were chosen after a thorough evaluation process that assessed various factors, including business growth, customer satisfaction, and industry impact. The winners will be announced at the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony on December 4, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.Pros 4 Technology is excited to join our fellow finalists at the upcoming event and looks forward to celebrating the achievements of all the nominees. We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to continuing our work in driving the MSP industry forward.For more information on Pros 4 Technology visit www.pros4technology.com About Pros 4 Technology:Pros 4 Technology is located in their new corporate headquarters in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. Pros 4 Technology was founded in 2009 with a desire to empower small businesses to drive economic success through technology. Pros 4 Technology specializes in managed IT services , network security, and network design for city and county governments, Non-Profit organizations, and small and medium-sized businesses across several industries in Southeastern Wisconsin.About the Author:William “Bill” Prusow is the CEO and owner of Pros 4 Technology. Bill’s expertise in IT began in 1989 when he started his first IT entrepreneurial endeavor. As an entrepreneur himself, he understands how small businesses run and what kind of IT support owners need to keep their systems operating optimally and within budget. Bill holds a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has more than 35 years of experience in IT services.He is the author of Amazon Best Selling Book "From Exposed to SECURE" The Cost of Cybersecurity and Compliance Inaction and the Best Way to Keep Your Company Safe. Bill frequently shares his knowledge and expertise in the IT space, specifically by giving free cyber security speeches throughout the year for different organizations.Media Contact:Bill Prusow920-283-1691bill.prusow@pros4tech.com

