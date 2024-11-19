H.R. 9769, Strengthening Cyber Resilience Against State-Sponsored Threats Act

H.R. 9769 would establish an interagency task force to detect, analyze, and respond to state-sponsored cybersecurity threats. The bill also would require the task force to report annually to the Congress on the findings and actions of the task force. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9769 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.