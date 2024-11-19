Statement from National Legal and Policy Center Counsel, Paul Kamenar

Promoting ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action Paul Kamenar, Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center

All Four Anti-Trump Cases ‘On the Chopping Block’

In short, all four cases seem to be on the chopping block and will be dismissed one way or another” — Paul Kamenar

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Kamenar , Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center issued the following statement today regarding the developments in the legal cases facing President-Elect Donald Trump:"NY DA Alvin Bragg today asked that Judge Merchan put on hold any sentencing of Donald Trump that was scheduled for November 26 and any ruling on whether the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling requires the verdict to be dismissed until Trump’s attorneys file a motion that the entire case should be dismissed which is expected in the coming days.Just like Special Counsel Jack Smith, Bragg sees the writing on the wall that continued prosecution against President-elect Trump has serious legal and policy obstacles. In the DC case, the court has placed that case on hold per Jack Smith’s request and will be told by Jack Smith on December 2 what he thinks the court should do next in that case. He will make his views known also in the Florida classified documents case though the judge dismissed that case on the grounds that Smith was unconstitutionally appointed.The remaining case by Fani Willis in Georgia has also been put on hold by the Georgia appeals court which was considering an appeal by Trump’s attorneys that Fani Willis should also be thrown off the case due to her romantic relationship with her special counsel.In short, all four cases seem to be on the chopping block and will be dismissed one way or another."For more information or to schedule an interview with Paul Kamenar, please contact Dan Rene at drene@nlpc.org.Please visit http://www.nlpc.org

