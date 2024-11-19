Kicking Horse Canyon Wins Global Best Project of the Year Award

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 (KHCP4), a transformative infrastructure initiative in British Columbia (BC), Canada, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Global Best Project Award in the Road/Highway category by Engineering News-Record (ENR). Led by Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors – a joint venture between Aecon Constructors, Parsons Corporation, and Emil Anderson Construction – the project was delivered in partnership with the Transportation Investment Corporation and the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Parsons, a joint venture partner, also served as lead design engineer for the $600M major highway improvement project. KHCP4 is a Design-Build initiative that includes the design and construction of improvements to 4.8 km (3 miles) of the existing Trans-Canada Highway 1 to provide a four-lane divided standard with a 100 km/h (60mph) design speed and geohazard mitigation. The project’s design incorporated state-of-the-art technologies and used innovative methods such as accelerated bridge construction and viaducts to navigate difficult conditions, ensuring minimal disruption and efficient progress despite identified challenges. This award recognizes the project’s outstanding engineering, innovative design, and exceptional teamwork.

"The successful completion of Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 was not only a significant engineering achievement but also an example of how collaboration and cutting-edge technology can address complex environmental and geotechnical challenges,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Through collaborative teamwork, we’ve helped enhance safety, reliability, and resilience on one of Canada’s most critical transportation corridors. We are proud to have contributed to the long-term prosperity of the region and the safety of the thousands of travelers who rely on this highway every day."

The project, which opened in November 2023, is celebrated for its extraordinary efforts to upgrade and stabilize a vital highway segment. This section of the Trans-Canada Highway 1 runs through steep terrain in a canyon prone to rockfall, avalanches, and debris flows, making it a high-risk area for both road users and infrastructure. The project was undertaken to improve safety, stability, and operational efficiency and to enhance the highway's resilience against increasingly severe weather events and geotechnical hazards.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

