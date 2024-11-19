In recognition of National Adoption Month, Attorney General Ken Paxton encourages Texans to purchase the “Support Adoption” license plate that funds the “Support Adoption” Grant Program administered by the Office of the Attorney General.

Instituted in 2023, the program assists organizations that provide critical resources for pregnant women considering adoption and for children awaiting adoptive families. In some cases, the funds will be used to directly defray the cost of adoption—which can be tens of thousands of dollars. The program issued $29,000 in grant funding during Fiscal Year 2024 and $40,000 in Fiscal Year 2025.

“In Texas, we affirm life, and the Support Adoption program is one of the many ways we work to help and protect pregnant women and their children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The grants funded by the purchase of these license plates will go to incredible organizations assisting those who choose the life-changing miracle of adoption.”

To purchase a Support Adoption license plate, click here.