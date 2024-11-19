RAPID + TCT 2025: North America’s Largest Additive Manufacturing Event Returns to Detroit

Celebrating 35 years with industry-leading education, a show-stopping show floor and strategic colocation with mobility and additive heavy hitters

DETROIT, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPID + TCT, North America's premier event for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, will return to Detroit April 8-10, 2025, at Huntington Place. Coproduced by SME and Rapid News Publications Ltd, this annual event will celebrate a significant milestone of 35 years ― setting new standards while pushing the boundaries of 3D technology.

For the first time ever, RAPID + TCT announced its colocation with three major industry events: SME’s AeroDef Manufacturing, showcasing the industry’s most advanced technologies in the aerospace and defense sectors; SAE’s trademark mobility event ― the World Congress Experience (WCX), which emphasizes innovation in advanced mobility; and America Makes’ Spring Technical Review and Exchange (TRX), the nation’s leading public-private partnership for AM technology and education.

This collaboration opens the door to a wealth of opportunities for attendees, allowing them to engage with a diverse array of exhibitors, thought leaders, conferences and cutting-edge technologies across multiple industries — all under one roof at the same time.

“We’re excited to bring four significant communities in complementary sectors together in Detroit — a true manufacturing town, the home of automotive innovation and heart of mobility advancement — offering unparalleled access to knowledge and networking opportunities that will accelerate widespread adoption of advanced technologies and drive the future of manufacturing,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer at SME.

With a single registration badge, participants will gain access to an expansive exhibition floor, showcasing the latest advancements in additive manufacturing alongside pioneering developments in mobility and aerospace — all highlighting the connections and impact each of these fields may have on one another.

“This dynamic combination offers attendees unparalleled access to industry experts, groundbreaking sessions and the latest advancements across automotive engineering, additive manufacturing and 3D technologies. The synergy of WCX’s focus on automotive innovation and RAPID + TCT’s emphasis on transformative manufacturing solutions fosters cross-industry collaboration, making it the ultimate event for those looking to lead and inspire the next generation of product development and engineering solutions,” said Chris Ciuca, vice president of programs at SAE International.

Attendees can look forward to the return of popular features such as the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, where industry luminaries and thought leaders from across the global AM ecosystem will share insights on the future of AM technologies; and the Discovery Zone, where groundbreaking technologies from startups and newcomers will be showcased. RAPID + TCT will also recognize notable leaders with the AM Industry Awards and hear from innovators during the third-annual AM Pitchfest competition.

“This event is about forging and nurturing connections, pushing this innovative industry forward, and collaborating with peers and industry leaders about the next big idea,” said Duncan Wood, CEO of the Rapid News Group. “Through the unwavering support of our key stakeholders — from partners and exhibitors to speakers and attendees — RAPID + TCT has become and remains North America’s most influential and impactful industrial 3D-printing event.”

As part of the lead-up to RAPID + TCT, SME will host a virtual event on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST. This session will serve as a continuation of the 2024 Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, featuring panelists discussing the current state of the additive manufacturing landscape and what lies ahead in 2025. They will explore powerful topics like optimizing reliability, achieving scalable 3D printing across diverse sectors, advancing healthcare applications and paving the way to serial production. Reserve your seat.

Registration for RAPID + TCT 2025 will also open on Dec. 3, 2024, with an exclusive 35% discount on conference passes to celebrate 35 years of innovation in additive manufacturing.

Visit rapid3devent.com to learn more about the advancements taking place at RAPID + TCT 2025 and stay up to date on all things AM by following us on our social channels.

About RAPID + TCT 2025

For 35 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and owner of the TCT Group, Rapid News Publications Ltd, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies. In continuation of the North American tour, RAPID + TCT 2025 will take place in Detroit and will move to Boston in 2026.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & the TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd (rapidnews.com) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

CONTACT: Kate Winter

248-840-5654

kwinter@identitypr.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.