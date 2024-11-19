DEADLINE ALERT for AILE, IREN, EW, AIXI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE)

Class Period: April 22, 2024 – August 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s “Technology Partner” was an undisclosed related party; (2) that the Company used its undisclosed related party Technology Partner to report “largely fake” revenue and expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company significantly overstated its revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)

Class Period: June 20, 2023 – July 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants overstated Iris Energy’s prospects with data centers and high performance computing, in large part as a result of material deficiencies in Iris Energy’s Childress County, Texas site; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)

Class Period: February 6, 2024 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not possess reliable information pertaining to projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth; (2) the Company’s growth was at risk of decelerating; (3) the Company’s “patient activation activities” failed to reach the perceived low-treatment-rate population TAVR’s growth relied upon obtaining; (4) the Company overstated hospital desire to continue to utilize the Company’s TAVR procedures over newer, innovative structural heart therapies; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI)

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – July 12, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of risks that Xiao-I faced due to certain of its Chinese shareholders’ non-compliance with Circular 37 Registration, including the Company’s inability to use Offering proceeds for intended business purposes; (2) Xiao-I failed to comply with GAAP in preparing its financial statements; (3) Defendants overstated Xiao-I’s efforts to remediate material weaknesses in the Company’s financial controls; (4) Xiao-I was forced to incur significant R&D expenses to effectively compete in the AI industry; (5) Xiao-I downplayed the significant negative impact that such expenses would have on the Company’s business and financial results; (6) accordingly, Xiao-I overstated its AI capabilities, R&D resources, and overall ability to compete in the AI market; (7) as a result of all the foregoing, there was a substantial likelihood that Xiao-I would fail to comply with the NASDAQ’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

