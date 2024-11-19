MGX DEADLINE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Metagenomi, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important November 25 Deadline in Securities Class Action – MGX

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of stock of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted between February 9 and 13, 2024 (the “IPO”), of the important November 25, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Metagenomi stock you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Metagenomi class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=29254 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 25, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions. Rosen Law Firm does. Rosen Law Firm is a recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improving corporate governance structures, and holding company executives accountable for their wrongdoing. Since its inception, Rosen Law Firm has obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, Metagenomi introduced itself to investors during its IPO as a “genetic medicines company” having a long-standing business relationship with Moderna, one of the leading Covid-19 vaccine companies. Integral to Metagenomi’s collaboration with Moderna was the claim that the two companies had entered into a Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement on October 29, 2021, which included multiple four-year research programs and a subsequent licensed product-by-licensed product agreement. Metagenomi completed its initial public offering on February 13, 2024, selling 6.25 million shares at $15 per share. However, less than three months later, on May 1, 2024, Metagenomi announced that it and Moderna had “mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration” agreement. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

