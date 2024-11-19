Oil-Dri Corporation of America Ranked on Forbes’ 2025 List of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO , Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America was recently ranked on Forbes' List of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for 2025.

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are honored to have been included on Forbes’ List of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for the second year in a row. Our strong financial results have allowed us to be ranked alongside a distinguished group of top-performing businesses within the small cap landscape. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the support of our shareholders; all of whom inspire us to continue our mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals.”

Forbes used data from FactSet to compile its annual list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies. Forbes reviewed 914 small-cap companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion. The list was then narrowed down to 322 companies that had positive sales growth over the past twelve months and a share price of at least $5. The rankings were based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the latest twelve months available and over the last five years.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

