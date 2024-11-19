Bayou Fox Hooters Offered Free Food for Military Heroes on Veterans Day

Destin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

In a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who serve in our nation's armed forces, Bayou Fox Hooters locations provided complimentary meals to active-duty military personnel and veterans on Veterans Day, November 11, 2024. This special offer aimed to express gratitude to the heroic individuals who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding our freedom.

All Bayou Fox Hooters locations in Florida, including the Destin, Pensacola Beach, Panama City Beach, Gulf Shores, and Mobile establishments, invited active-duty military and veterans to enjoy a free entrée from a specially crafted Veterans Day menu. The offer featured some of Hooters' most beloved items, including its signature wings, juicy burgers, and fresh salads, ensuring something for every palate.

"We are honored to give back to those who have given so much for us," said Carly Dockery, Director of Operations. "Veterans Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by our military personnel, and we hope to show them a fraction of the appreciation they truly deserve. This is our way of saying 'thank you' to our nation's heroes."

This Veterans Day event was part of Bayou Fox Hooters' ongoing commitment to community support and honoring those who serve. The restaurant has a longstanding tradition of supporting veterans, hosting events and fundraisers throughout the year to benefit local and national military organizations.

For more information about upcoming events and special offers, please visit the Bayou Fox Hooters website or follow them on social media.

