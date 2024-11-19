Kelly Enhances Pediatric Therapy Services with Strategic Acquisition of Children's Therapy Center, Bolstering Market Leadership

Kelly's acquisition of Children's Therapy Center (CTC) further expands growth opportunities in the high-margin, high-demand therapeutic services segment.

The integration of CTC into Kelly Education's Pediatric Therapy Services will bolster service delivery, offering Minnesota school districts access to comprehensive therapy solutions to address the increasing demand arising from student special education needs.

The addition of CTC brings increased scale to the current network of licensed therapists, enabling flexible practice in clinics or schools.



TROY, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) announced that it has acquired Children’s Therapy Center (CTC). Specializing in occupational, physical, and speech therapy for children from birth to eighteen, CTC operates from its headquarters in Eagan, MN, with an additional office in Apple Valley, MN. This acquisition will integrate CTC into Kelly Education’s Pediatric Therapy Services (PTS) portfolio. This provides opportunities for Minnesota school districts, including those who currently partner with Teachers On Call (TOC), a Kelly Education Company, to integrate PTS’s related therapy services to meet the growing demand of student special education needs. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Children’s Therapy Center’s people-focused culture aligns well with Kelly’s values,” said Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education. “CTC’s therapist-focused model emphasizes provider-child relationships and is dedicated to achieving positive outcomes for children. This expansion also enables us to bring value to the Center’s strong therapist retention practices by offering flexibility to practice in either school or clinical settings, underscoring our commitment to growth and comprehensive service delivery.”

CTC offers diverse interventions supported by continuous professional development for its therapists. Focused on delivering best-in-class service and ensuring the highest standards of care, CTC is committed to strong compliance, implementing robust processes to ensure adherence to federal, state, and local regulations.

"I am excited about the direction of this innovative adoption by Kelly Education’s PTS specialty brand, bringing together our unique strengths to advance holistic care for children,” said Sue Fuller, founder of Children's Therapy Center. “This collaboration represents a unified vision and offers a remarkable opportunity to transform how we deliver services, ensuring that every child receives the support necessary for their growth and well-being."

