Crakmedia is proud to support perseverance and success: Congratulations to Mikael Grenier and his team for taking top honors on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crakmedia is proud to support Mikaël Grenier, an exceptional athlete who embodies values of perseverance and success. With a long and rich experience in motorsport, Mikaël, driving for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 team, has accumulated numerous victories and podiums, making him a reliable and successful driver on the international scene.





Mikaël enjoyed an exceptional 2023-2024 season, highlighted by victories in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championship and the prestigious 12 Hours of the Gulf.

This weekend, the driver once again demonstrated his talent by winning a 4-hour race on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, a challenge recognized the world over. This remarkable performance is part of his preparatory work for upcoming competitions, including the famous 24 Hours of Nürburgring, to be held next year from June 21 to 25, 2025.

"Mikael is a model of commitment and excellence, qualities we deeply value at Crakmedia. I had the privilege and pleasure of watching Mikael run the course where he took top honors this weekend. It makes me even prouder to accompany him on his journey and celebrate his achievements, which inspire future generations," says Nicolas Chretien, President and Founder of Crakmedia.

Crakmedia is determined to support talents like Mikaël Grenier, who embody the values of excellence and ambition, while proudly representing Canada on the international stage.

ABOUT CRAKMEDIA

A world leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its fields of activity range from digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage to web development and the creation of cutting-edge technologies. For further information: crakmedia.com

ABOUT MIKAEL GRENIER

Mikael has a solid racing background, with numerous victories and podiums to his credit. After taking his first steps in motorsport in karting, Canadian Mikaël Grenier switched to single-seaters in North America in 2008, and remained in this segment until 2013. In 2016, he switched to the European segment. In 2017, GT racing became a fixed part of his calendar. Since 2022, he has competed as a performance driver in the Mercedes-AMG GT3, with which he also took part in the DTM in the same year. In the 2023 season, he celebrated the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup championship and also won the Gulf 12 Hours.

