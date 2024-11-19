Governor Kotek Attends Ribbon Cutting for Beaverton Year-Round Shelter

Yesterday, Governor Tina Kotek joined Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty, Metro Council President Lynn Peterson, Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington, Washington County Commissioner Pam Treece, State Senator Kate Lieber, and other local leaders and project supporters for the opening of The Beaverton Shelter. The shelter is the city’s first year-round shelter for adults experiencing homelessness.

“The work is certainly not done, but the opening of this shelter today shows us – despite the uphill battle we’re fighting – that we are making real progress, that we remain unrelenting in our goals,” Governor Kotek said. “We can change Oregon lives and communities. I am energized by the continued collaboration with local leaders to build a healthier, safer, more prosperous Oregon, where everyone has a safe place to call home.”

The Beaverton Shelter is located on a 12,000 square foot property, centrally located near transit, groceries, social services, and jobs. The shelter will provide 60 beds, meals, showers, and resources on a 24/7, 365-day basis. It will additionally provide housing navigation, supportive services, and a dedicated coordinated care space to ensure people experiencing homelessness can achieve greater housing stability.

Funding for the shelter acquisition and operations came partially from state and federal grants. Ongoing shelter operations will be supported by Metro supportive housing services and funded through Washington County.