Del Rio CBP officers apprehend man wanted for sexual abuse of a child - lewd act upon a child

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry encountered a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child.

“This apprehension of a man with an outstanding felony warrant for an alleged sex crime involving a child demonstrates the resolve of our frontline officers to uphold our priority border security mission,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these help to keep our communities safe.”

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, CBP officers at the Del Rio International Bridge referred a vehicle and passenger Fernando Solano Vidales, 23, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual abuse of a child– lewd act upon a child issued by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office in Salinas, California. The Del Rio Police Department transported Solano Vidales to the Val Verde Correctional Facility for adjudication of the warrant.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

