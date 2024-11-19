DLIR NEWS RELEASE: DLIR TO HOST IN-HOUSE JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DLIR TO HOST IN-HOUSE JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 19, 2024

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is excited to announce an in-house job and resource fair on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 830 Punchbowl St., Rooms 310, 313 and 314. This free event invites job seekers, career explorers and community members to engage with DLIR’s programs and discover career opportunities in public service.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from various DLIR divisions, including Disability Compensation, Hawaiʻi Occupational Safety and Health, Unemployment Insurance, Wage Standards and Workforce Development, along with its agencies including the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission, Hawaiʻi Labor Relations Board and Office of Community Services.

“We are thrilled to welcome the public to learn more about how DLIR supports Hawaiʻi’s workforce,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “Whether you’re actively looking for a job or just curious about our services, this event is a great chance to connect with our team and explore available resources.”

The fair is open to individuals at all career stages. Those interested in employment are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, school transcripts and to dress professionally, as some divisions and agencies may offer on-the-spot interviews.

Event Details:

What: DLIR Job and Resource Fair

When: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 830 Punchbowl St., Rooms 310, 313, 314, Honolulu, HI

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Media Contact:

Chavonnie Ramos

Public Information Officer

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Phone: 808-586-9720

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://labor.hawaii.gov