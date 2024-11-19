BlackLine Launches Studio360 Platform to Drive Future-Ready Financial Operations for the Office of the CFO

Unified, flexible, and scalable platform revolutionizes financial operations by reducing system and data complexity and enabling real-time insights for the Office of the CFO

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today unveiled The BlackLine Studio360 Platform, a groundbreaking advancement in digital finance transformation that empowers finance and accounting professionals with the capabilities needed to navigate today’s dynamic business landscape. Designed to support the entire Office of the CFO, Studio360 unifies financial operations at scale, streamlining processes and delivering actionable insights across all financial functions.

"Studio360 is the new gold standard for digital finance transformation," said Therese Tucker, co-CEO and Founder. “Studio360 reflects BlackLine’s two-decade commitment to empowering the Office of the CFO with innovative, customer-driven solutions. Studio360 offers our customers an accurate, efficient, and intelligent approach to financial operations that gets them future-ready.”

Five Powerful Components Enabling Transformation

The Studio360 Platform provides a powerful infrastructure that includes five key components—Integrate, Orchestrate, Visualize, Blueprint, and Control—each purpose-built to address the complexities facing the office of the CFO:

Studio360 Integrate: Powerful and flexible capabilities for unifying, cleansing, and transforming data through pre-built connectors and APIs, ensuring a single source of truth for finance & accounting teams.

Powerful and flexible capabilities for unifying, cleansing, and transforming data through pre-built connectors and APIs, ensuring a single source of truth for finance & accounting teams. Studio360 Orchestrate: The industry’s most comprehensive process automation and workflow management capabilities, seamlessly connecting BlackLine applications, ERPs, and other financial applications (e.g., procurement, payroll, treasury) with real-time tracking and event-based scheduling.

The industry’s most comprehensive process automation and workflow management capabilities, seamlessly connecting BlackLine applications, ERPs, and other financial applications (e.g., procurement, payroll, treasury) with real-time tracking and event-based scheduling. Studio360 Visualize: Real-time, AI-powered insights, anomaly detection, exception handling, and KPI monitoring through customizable dashboards and reports, enabling fast, data-driven decisions.

Real-time, AI-powered insights, anomaly detection, exception handling, and KPI monitoring through customizable dashboards and reports, enabling fast, data-driven decisions. Studio360 Blueprint: An extensive library of process design templates, grounded in customer-informed industry best practices and updated by BlackLine and its world-leading partners, accelerating deployment and enhancing transformation outcomes.

An extensive library of process design templates, grounded in customer-informed industry best practices and updated by BlackLine and its world-leading partners, accelerating deployment and enhancing transformation outcomes. Studio360 Control: A centralized hub to manage financial data hierarchies, policies, and certifications to strengthen governance and risk management.



Each component of Studio360 leverages the latest in data connectivity, security, and automation to bring new levels of productivity and efficiency to finance and accounting teams while ensuring critical accuracy for compliance and reporting.

Enhanced by Strategic Partnership with Snowflake

Enhancing the Studio360 data capabilities is a new strategic partnership with Snowflake, the world’s leading data cloud provider. By integrating Snowflake’s data cloud with BlackLine’s powerful Studio360, finance teams gain unmatched data scalability, security, and speed. This integration supports real-time data sharing, scales to handle billions of transactions, and empowers CFOs to drive higher operational performance.

"Studio360 is more than a platform—it’s the next step in empowering CFOs and finance leaders to achieve operational excellence in a fast-paced, data-driven world," said Jeremy Ung, BlackLine Chief Technology Officer. "Its power lies in transforming data and mapping processes across multiple workstreams to provide real-time insights into financial health and enable informed decision-making. Our infrastructure unifies customers’ financial operations, offering a comprehensive view of every process, no matter the data source. Our integration with Snowflake further enhances Studio360, giving customers secure, scalable data connectivity that unifies their entire financial ecosystem for a seamless, end-to-end experience.”

The Future-Ready Financial Platform for the Office of the CFO

“Unlike single-purpose solutions with limited scalability, Studio360 is ERP-agnostic and designed for complete flexibility across a company’s financial ecosystem,” said Charlie Gaulke, SVP of Product Management at BlackLine. “By automating processes, unifying data, and delivering AI-powered real-time insights, BlackLine’s Studio360 equips finance organizations with a holistic, next-generation solution to simplify and optimize financial operations.”

"In today's world, finance teams need real-time visibility into financial data for effective planning and decision making but are often challenged to reconcile data in multiple systems and applications," said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and Principal Analyst at industry analyst firm Valoir. "Blackline provides a scalable and secure platform for integrating, orchestrating, and visualizing finance data and processes.”

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

