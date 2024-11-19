Emperor Advances Metallurgical Testing on Globex’s Duquesne West Gold Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Emperor Metals Inc. (AUOZ-CSE, EMAUF-OTCQB, 9NH-FSE) “reports positive metallurgical results from initial testing on the Duquesne West gold deposit” under option from Globex.

Testing, which was undertaken in 2024, focused on replacement style mineralization and low-grade bulk tonnage style mineralization within the quartz-feldspar-porphyry. Eighty-seven (87) drill core composites through key mineralized zones were gathered into five (5) composites, representing approximately 73.4 metres of drill core.

Average weighted gold extraction in replacement style mineralization ranged from 90% to approximately 100%. The average of all five samples being 90%. Recovery in quartz-feldspar-porphyry ranged from 76% to approximately 100% with the variability likely due to the low grade and nuggety nature of the mineralization. The average recovery was 88%.

Test work confirmed that the mineralization from Duquesne West can be processed using conventional gravity separation and carbon-in-leach technology. Detrimental elements that consume cyanide and oxygen were not found in quantities that could be an issue for future metallurgical processes.

CEO John Florek commented “Investors can feel confident that this deposit has all the key attributes for successful future extraction. As we continue to explore, expand, and discover the full potential of this deposit, we are very encouraged about our upcoming mineral resource estimate expected in Q1 of 2025, stay tuned”.

Globex is pleased with the progress by Emperor to date and looks forward to additional drill results from their recently completed 19-hole drill program and their Q1, 2025 mineral resource estimate. Click to access today’s Emperor Metals press release.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.