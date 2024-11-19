Flex Named to Fast Company’s Fourth Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Groundbreaking Advancements Redefining the Way We Work and Live

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex , the leading platform that enables merchants to accept HSA and FSA payments online, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list. The list honors emerging technology with profound industry impact, and celebrates innovative technologies poised to revolutionize business, society, and the lives of consumers.





Flex transforms the complex world of HSA and FSA payments into a seamless experience for merchants and consumers alike. Historically, online acceptance of HSA/FSA payments has been limited to retail giants like Amazon and Walmart due to the need for advanced item-eligibility verification. Flex democratizes this capability, enabling health and wellness brands of all sizes to accept HSA/FSA funds. By opening up access to the $150 billion in HSA/FSA accounts, Flex helps merchants drive new revenue, increase cart sizes, and improve customer retention—all while ensuring consumers can fully utilize their benefits.

“Flex offers the most comprehensive solution available for helping merchants accept HSA and FSA payments online,” said Sam O’Keefe, founder and CEO of Flex. “By simplifying product eligibility, offering telehealth consultations to help consumers qualify to use their HSA/FSA, and handling IRS-required documentation for reimbursement, we’ve built a platform that not only empowers businesses but also makes it easier for consumers to access the health products they need.”

Flex’s groundbreaking technology offers a range of integration options to suit different business needs, whether the merchant’s goal is to go live tomorrow, or fully customize their checkout flow.

“The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year’s list are tackling some of the world’s most pressing and vexing problems.”

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Flex

Flex empowers direct-to-consumer health and wellness brands to accept HSA/FSA payments online, making it easy to unlock new revenue streams and drive customer loyalty. With a platform that integrates seamlessly with Shopify, custom checkouts, and other eCommerce systems, Flex removes barriers for merchants and consumers to access the benefits they deserve. Learn more at withflex.com.

