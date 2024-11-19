Banzai’s Demio Wins Multiple Recognitions from Gartner Digital Markets in 2024

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that Demio, its AI-powered webinar platform, has been recognized with multiple accolades from the Gartner Digital Markets brands – Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp.

Demio has been featured across various flagship reports released in 2024 for the webinar category, including the Capterra Shortlist, the Software Advice Frontrunners, and the GetApp Category Leaders, a testament to the value it continues to deliver to its users.

“We continue to receive very positive feedback on Demio, with key platform enhancements designed to maximize efficiency and insight resonating highly with our customers,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “Users of the Gartner Digital Markets brands highlight Demio’s high reliability, quality, and ease of use, noting cutting-edge features such as the AI moderator. We remain committed to evolving and enhancing Demio to create a better ROI for our enterprise customers.”

About Gartner Digital Markets

Gartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io.

