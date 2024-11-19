Vital Battery Metals Announces Assay Results on its Sting Copper Project including 9.3% Cu, 15.8 g/t Ag and 6.7% Zn

Highlights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), is pleased to announce results from its 2024 summer prospecting and soil sampling program at the Company’s Sting Copper Project (“Project” or “Sting”), located in western Newfoundland, Canada. The collection of 38 outcrop samples, 583 soil samples, and 11.64 meters of channel samples from 8 individual channels on the Jumbo-Red Lode and North Sting claim blocks resulted in the discovery of new prospective areas for VMS-style mineralization and confirmed the presence of multiple exciting drill targets in the Jumbo-Red Lode claim block.

Soil sampling east of the Jumbo showing (9.0% Cu across 9.1m) (Assessment File 012G/08/0002) covering prospective ground with no previous soil sampling has revealed an extensive east-west oriented 300+ meter long Cu-Zn-As anomaly (Fig. 1), further extending the extent of the soil sample anomalies previously recognized on this claim block (see company news release, January 22, 2024)







Figure 1: Sting Copper Project Summer 2024 Field Work Results

A new zone located 200 meters to the east of the Jumbo showing, which no grab samples have previously been taken from, was found to contain rusty chalcopyrite bearing basalt outcrop exposure with a grab sample returning 9.3% Cu (Figs. 1-2). Taken together with the anomalous soil sampling results and the sizable chargeability anomalies recognized by Vital’s recently completed IP survey (see company news release, September 4, 2024), the area east of the Jumbo showing is highly prospective to contains VMS-style mineralization.









Figure 2: Chalcopyrite bearing basalt returning 9.3% Cu in newly discovered zone east of Jumbo showing

Additional grab and channel samples taken from quartz-carbonate veining bearing outcrops downslope from the Red Lode showing have confirmed the presence significant gold values including 15.8 g/t Au from a grab sample and 6.0 g/t Au over 0.34 m in a channel sample (Figs. 1-2). Structural measurements and vein orientations suggest northeast-southwest vein orientations with a southeasterly dip, possibly following regional structures such as the immediately adjacent Gregory River fault.

from a grab sample and over 0.34 m in a channel sample (Figs. 1-2). Structural measurements and vein orientations suggest northeast-southwest vein orientations with a southeasterly dip, possibly following regional structures such as the immediately adjacent Gregory River fault. A grab sample south of the Friar Tuck (3.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m, Assessment File 012G/08/0078) showing within a 50+ cm wide outcrop of massive sulphide along Gregory River, the full extent of which is obscured by overburden, returned 6.7% Zn (Fig. 1). This outcrop alongside with the IP chargeability anomalies upslope to the west from this outcrop (see company news release, September 4, 2024) demonstrate that this area, still to be drill tested, represents an area of significant future potential for Vital.

Adrian Lamoureux, Vital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “The continued addition of new prospective zones and outcrops with Cu-Zn-Au mineralization combined with previous results in the area show the outstanding opportunities available for discoveries to be made in this belt and we look forward to continuing to develop this property to its full potential.”

Vital recently completed its inaugural drill program at the Sting Copper Project (see company news release, November 4, 2024) for a total of 912 meters drilled in 5 drill holes. Vital is eagerly anticipating the assay results from this program and will update the market with these results as they become available.

Sample Collection and Analysis Procedures

Grab and soil samples were collected, described, photographed, and placed in labelled bags. Standards appropriate to the sample type and quartz blanks were added at regular intervals to the sample stream. Channels were cut using a portable saw and key information regarding each channel (azimuth, width, depth, sample lengths, locations) were carefully recorded. Each channel sample was processed in an identical manner to grab samples with description and photographs being collected for each. All samples were delivered to the SGS Canada Inc. facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for initial preparatory work.

Grab and channel samples were prepared under code PRP89 and soil samples were prepared under code PRP104. Prepared material was then shipped to Burnaby, British Columbia where it was analyzed under codes GE_ICM90A50 (55 elements, sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES/ICP-MS finish) and GE_FAA30V5 (Au fire assay, AAS finish) for grab and channel samples and under code GE_ARM3V25 (49 element package, aqua regia digest, ICP-MS finish) for soil samples. Overlimit results for Au were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish (GO_FAG30V) while overlimit analyses for Cu and Zn were analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP-AES finish (GO_ICP90Q100).

References:

All assessment file data referenced above can be sourced at the following Newfoundland and Labrador web link: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Alexander Timofeev, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who is a registered P.Geo in Quebec and Newfoundland, Canada.

The results discussed in this document are historical. A Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate these results in accordance with NI 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, Vital Battery Metals Inc. nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario. The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

For more information, visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com.

