Internationally Recognized Saxophonist J. White Brings the Holiday Spirit with New Album Release

J. White | Photo credit: Dorell Edwards A J. White Christmas

A Smooth Jazz Celebration of Holiday Classics That Warms the Soul

A J. White Christmas” is two years in the making, and I feel like it’s some of my best musical expression to date. This project is a perfect mix of my natural soulful sound and Jazz influence.” — J. White

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned saxophonist and internationally recognized Billboard artist J. White is set to release his highly anticipated holiday album, “A J. White Christmas”, on Friday, November 22, across all major music platforms. Known for his soulful sounds and captivating performances, J. White adds his unique smooth jazz appeal to timeless Christmas classics, creating a heartwarming and refreshing listening experience.With a jazzy twist on Christmas favorites, “A J. White Christmas” is a celebration of the season with a touch of J. White’s signature style. The album reimagines beloved holiday tunes, infusing them with soulful harmonies, sensual melodies, and jazz-inspired arrangements. Whether it’s a cozy night by the fire or a festive holiday gathering, J. White’s interpretations will set the perfect mood for the season.“This album is my way of bringing the joy and warmth of the holidays into people’s lives,” says J. White. “I wanted to take these classics we all know and love and give them a fresh, jazzy twist that’s both comforting and exciting.”As a Holiday Album for all audiences, “A J. White Christmas” reflects White’s mission to create music with identity, purpose, and universal appeal. This album captures the freedom and joy that White feels on stage, bringing it to listeners of all backgrounds.The album is available everywhere Friday, November 22. Pre-save it and be sure to add “A J. White Christmas” to your holiday playlist when it drops. Celebrate the season with J. White’s smooth jazz take on Christmas classics, and let the spirit of the holidays come alive in a whole new way.For more information, interviews, or bookings, please contact:Publicist, Desirae L. Benson | DesiraeBBB@gmail.comFollow J. WhiteWebsite: JWhiteLive.comInstagram: @teamjwhiteFacebook: Jon WhiteAbout J. White:J. White is a Billboard-charting saxophonist, songwriter, and producer with an international following. Known for his soulful, harmonic, and melodic sound, he seamlessly blends smooth jazz with straight-ahead influences, captivating audiences worldwide. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, J. White is a celebrated saxophonist, songwriter, and producer with a career that has taken him to stages worldwide. Drawing inspiration from jazz legends like Gerald Albright, Kirk Whalum, and Grover Washington Jr., J. White has developed a sound that is soulfully driven and technically masterful.With a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and mentorship under the late Emil Acitelli, J. White honed his craft, earning recognition on the Billboard Top 20 Charts and heavy rotation on Sirius XM Watercolors. He has performed alongside industry greats such as Najee, Eric Darius, and Smokie Norful, as well as at prestigious festivals like the Arizona Jazz Festival and San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.