Cosmetic Tubes Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.68 Bn by 2034

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Market

The cosmetic tubes market revolves around packaging cosmetic products. These tubes are commonly used to package products like lotions, serums, creams, gels, and face wash. These tubes are convenient due to their ease of use and portability. They prevent contamination and exposure to air or moisture, enhancing the shelf life of enclosed cosmetic products. With the increasing usage of cosmetics, the demand for tube packaging is increasing in the beauty and personal care industry. Tube packaging maintains moisture and prevents encased products from getting exposed to oxygen and air, reducing contamination.

Emerging global beauty trends and increasing environmental awareness have been major factors contributing to the growth of the market, encouraging key players to develop sustainable tubes with easy opening maneuvers. The increasing usage of premium cosmetic products, especially among youngsters, due to the rising concerns of aging skin and black spots significantly boost the market in the coming years. With the rising pollution and various skin diseases, there is a significant increase in the adoption of skin care products like face wash, moisturizer, and serums, leading to increased demand for cosmetic tubes. These tubes are easy to carry, making them suitable for on-the-go usage. Moreover, the demand for convenient dispensing mechanisms like flip-top tubes is rising, reducing the concerns about losing the lid and leakage. The rising demand for hygienic packaging further fuels the growth of the market.

Cosmetic Tubes Market Trends:

Social Media Influence: The increase in the trend of social media marketing and online shopping is expected to boost the sales of cosmetics and skincare products, resulting in an increased demand for premium cosmetic packaging. This packaging enhances the aesthetic and visual appeal of products, attracting more consumers.

The increase in the trend of social media marketing and online shopping is expected to boost the sales of cosmetics and skincare products, resulting in an increased demand for premium cosmetic packaging. This packaging enhances the aesthetic and visual appeal of products, attracting more consumers. Increasing Disposable Income: Increasing disposable income encourages consumers to increase spending on beauty and personal care products, leading to increased demand for cosmetic tubes.

Increasing disposable income encourages consumers to increase spending on beauty and personal care products, leading to increased demand for cosmetic tubes. Demand for Customized Packaging: The demand for customized packaging solutions is rising as brands look to enhance customer experience. Customized packaging also helps cosmetic brands stand out, further boosting brand identity.



Insights from Key Regions

Europe’s Cosmetic Tubes Market: What to Expect in the Coming Years?

In 2023, Europe dominated the market with the largest share. This is mainly due to the high demand for sustainable cosmetic packaging. Strict regulations on carbon emissions have encouraged cosmetic packaging manufacturers to develop sustainable cosmetic tubes. In addition to this, the presence of renowned cosmetic product manufacturers, including L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, and Henkel, contributes to the regional market expansion in the near future.

Germany, France, and Italy are major contributors to the market. Germany is one of the largest producers of cosmetics across the globe. The rising demand for sustainable, high-quality packaging compatible with organic cosmetics further boosts regional market growth. Manufacturers increasingly focus on developing innovative tube designs using recyclable materials to reduce their carbon footprint.

In April 2024, IMA, a France-based company engaged in the development and production of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food products, announced its acquisition of OMAS Tecnosistemi, a supplier of customized solutions in the cosmetics and personal care sectors. IMA stated that the main motive of this collaboration is to become the one-stop partner in the cosmetics and personal care sectors to expand packaging lines of all kinds, including cosmetic tubes.



Rising Adoption of Skincare Products to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing usage of cosmetics and skincare products, such as face wash, serums, and moisturizers. The growing concerns about skin health and the rising burden of various skin diseases are major factors boosting the demand for skincare products, ultimately contributing to market expansion.

According to a report published by the National Library of Medicine, there was a high burden of inflammatory dermatoses, including acne, in Asian countries in 2020. With the increasing awareness of the benefits and importance of skincare routines, the sales of skincare products are increasing, driving the cosmetic tubes market growth.

Cosmetic Tubes Market Opportunity

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging from various brands creates immense opportunities in the market. Due to the rising concerns about packaging waste worldwide, various cosmetic brands have shifted their focus toward sustainable packaging solutions to achieve their sustainability goals. Rising government policies regarding waste reduction, lower carbon footprint, and recyclable and reusable materials further fuel the growth of the market. In addition, advancements in packaging technology made it possible to inspect the quality of packaging, thereby reducing leakages.

In July 2024, Federal Package deployed an edge-based AI-enabled camera system to inspect the quality of plastic containers used for deodorant.



Cosmetic Tubes Market Segment

By material , the plastic segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is primarily due to its lightweight and squeezing features. The availability of plastic tubes in different shapes and sizes bolstered the segment growth. In addition, plastics such as PET and HDPE can be recycled, contributing to their increased demand for developing cosmetic packaging and reducing packaging waste.

, the plastic segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is primarily due to its lightweight and squeezing features. The availability of plastic tubes in different shapes and sizes bolstered the segment growth. In addition, plastics such as PET and HDPE can be recycled, contributing to their increased demand for developing cosmetic packaging and reducing packaging waste. By application , the makeup segment accounted for a large share of the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increasing sales of beauty products. With the increasing demand for premium makeup products, there is a high demand for premium and customized packaging, significantly boosting segmental growth.

, the makeup segment accounted for a large share of the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increasing sales of beauty products. With the increasing demand for premium makeup products, there is a high demand for premium and customized packaging, significantly boosting segmental growth. By capacity, the up to 50 ml segment dominated the market in 2023 due to increasing consumer preferences for smaller-size products for trial. Moreover, small-size products are suitable for on-the-go use due to their portability.



Competitive Landscape

Key players competing in the market are Akar Shrink Packs, Albéa S.A., AptarGroup, Berry Global, DS Smith, Fusion Packaging, Gerresheimer, G.M Overseas, HCP Packaging, Indian Harness, Jainam Packaging, Kripa Plastic Industries, Leaf Enterprise, Lozano, Maheshwari Caps Pvt Ltd, National Bottle House, NP Packaging, Precision Plastic, Quadpack, Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd, Silvertone Gravu Flex Pvt, The Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd., Vimal Plastics, and VT Poly Packs Pvt Ltd. These players are making efforts to hold the maximum share of the market and gain a competitive edge.

Fusion Packaging continues to outshine the cosmetic tubes market with innovative packaging solutions. It received the “2024 BEAUTYMATTER NEXT AWARD” for best packaging supplier, highlighting its commitment to delivering high-quality, premium packaging solutions.

Recent Developments in the Market

In May 2024, Neopac launched Polyfoil Sensation, a recycling-ready barrier tube with enhanced capacity with its size ranging from 25-40 mm in diameter and 15-150ml in volume at Luxe Pack, New York. The tube has different applicator options, including roll-on, lip-head, and airless pump.

In August 2022, Emballator launched a new tube as part of its Small Dose range. The tube has an integrated twist-off reseal closure, which maintains the product's freshness and provides a safety seal before it is used.

In January 2022, Albéa launched EcoFusion Top, a two-in-one HDPE cap solution for tubes for personal care applications, offering a significant weight reduction compared to standard tubes.



Cosmetic Tubes Market Segments

By Material

Plastic

Aluminum

Glass

Laminated

By Application

Make-up

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

By Type

Collapsible Tubes

Dual-Ended Tubes

Squeeze Tubes

Twist Tubes

Rigid Tubes

Others

By Applicator

Roll-on

Pumps

Nozzles

Sponge Tip

By Capacity

Up to 50 ml

50 to 100 ml

100 to 150 ml

150 to 200 ml

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





