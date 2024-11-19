Wearable Devices Redefines the Neural Wristband Category with SNC Technology for XR Interaction

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, introduces the groundbreaking Neural Wristband category with its Mudra Band and Mudra Link. These innovative devices use proprietary Surface Nerve Conductance (“SNC”) technology to detect neural signals and wrist movements, allowing users to control digital devices through intuitive gestures. As the demand for face-worn devices is rising and with new product announcements by Meta and Snap, among other brands and devices, a neural wristband provides hands-free control through natural gestures, enhancing immersion and user satisfaction.

User Interfaces as the Drivers of Technological Progress

At Wearable Devices, the belief is clear: the pace of technological advancement is dictated by user interfaces. To bring this vision to life, Wearable Devices has developed SNC technology, which decodes neural signals from subtle wrist movements. As each finger movement, or gesture, has a unique neural signal pattern, AI algorithms decipher the neural pattern, and each gesture is bound with a control function. A user uses familiar everyday gestures such as tap and drag and move to interact with digital elements naturally and intuitively.

A New Era of Interaction for extended reality (“XR”)

The Mudra technology is creating the foundation for immersive XR experiences, where fluid interaction is key. The use of a neural wristband allows for thinner, lighter and more comfortable glasses, which are key to consumer mass adoption. Gesture control has been reliant on vision-based solutions which are limited by camera field of view, sometimes requiring the user to raise hands to detect the gestures. The Mudra product categories can recognize gestures even when the hand is along the user’s waist or inside its pocket, thus allowing a comfortable body posture both indoors and outdoors.

Wearable Devices’ Mudra Band and Mudra Link provide distinct advantages as wearable, consumer-ready neural wristbands that seamlessly connect to Apple, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, making them versatile and easy to integrate across various digital environments.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.



Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our belief and visions and the benefits and advantages of our products and technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

