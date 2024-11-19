Syncfusion® Launches Bold BI® AI Assistant in New Volume Release

Bold BI’s® AI assistant enables users to interact with data and dashboards using natural language, simplifying complex data interaction, accessibility, and analytics

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc.®, the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has released Bold BI® Volume 8, introducing an AI-powered embedded analytics assistant as well as additional feature updates.

"Bold BI® was designed from the ground up to be user-friendly, and AI is further transforming how our users engage with information,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “With Bold BI® v8, we’re proud to introduce our AI assistant for embedded analytics—a feature that enriches data visualization and collaboration and simplifies how organizations harness their data, driving smarter decision-making and innovation."

Using conversational analytics, Bold BI’s® AI assistant streamlines data interaction and empowers users to uncover deeper insights, ask complex questions, and receive instant, context-aware responses. The AI assistant:

Eliminates the need for complex manual design in Bold BI’s ® dashboard designer, allowing users to create and update widgets through natural language prompts.

dashboard designer, allowing users to create and update widgets through natural language prompts. Supports data analytics without altering existing visualization widgets, so users can explore and compare data within current dashboards.

Integrates into embedded applications. Users can employ conversational analytics to interact dynamically with their data within existing workflows.

Additionally, Bold BI’s® latest versions, 8.1 and 8.2, introduced several key feature updates:

Enhanced Data Visualization: Offers advanced options for creating more intuitive and visually compelling dashboards.

Improved Performance: Delivers faster data processing and dashboard rendering, enhancing the user experience.

Advanced Collaboration Tools: Introduces features that facilitate better teamwork and sharing of data among users.

Expanded Platform Support: Strengthens and improves compatibility with Windows, Docker, Linux, Kubernetes, and Azure platforms, ensuring seamless integration and deployment.

Bold BI® and Bold Reports®, Syncfusion’s® embedded data visualization platforms, now integrate with cloud-based data provider Snowflake. Bold Reports® is a user-friendly, robust solution that helps organizations of all sizes unlock the full potential of their data. Review site G2 has recently awarded Bold Reports® Best Support and High Performer badges in its recent quarterly Grid® Report.

Bold BI® and Bold Reports® offer full-featured free trials. For more information about these solutions and the Syncfusion® ecosystem, visit https://www.syncfusion.com/pages/syncfusion-ecosystem/.

About Syncfusion, Inc.®

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc.® delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion® was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,800 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and East Africa, Syncfusion® prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Media Contact

Brittany Miller Kearns

Chief Marketing Strategist

Crossroads B2B for Syncfusion, Inc.

brittany@crossroadsb2b.com

+1 (571) 271-7211

