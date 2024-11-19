"China's Snow Town" Officially Opens after Renewal and Upgrade for the Asian Winter Games

HARBIN, China, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's Snow Town" scenic area, affiliated with Heilongjiang Forest Industry Group's Dahailin Forestry Bureau Co., Ltd., has officially opened.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"China's Snow Town" is located at the intersection of the Changbai Mountain Range's Zhangguangcai Ridge and Laoye Ridge, within the operational area of Heilongjiang Forestry Group Dahailin Forestry Bureau Co., Ltd. It features high mountains and dense forests, with a unique microclimate described as "There are no more than three days of clear skies in summer, and snow covers the forest in winter." The snowscapes are diverse and enchanting, resembling an "idyllic retreat" in a world of ice and snow.

Snow Town welcomed its first snowfall of this autumn on October 22nd. After several snowfalls, the area now boasts distinctive snowscapes such as "snow mushrooms" and "snow cakes," with 4,000 red lanterns hanging high. Following the opening of the scenic area, activities such as float parades, traditional Yangko dances, and snow disco will also take place as scheduled.

A Scenic area staff introduced that in preparation for the 9th Asian Winter Games, the group company has renewed and upgraded various entertainment projects in Snow Town this year in terms of form, content, and experience. They also construct a whimsical forest boardwalk and a commercial street along the Xueyuan Avenue, create a popular check-in spot called "Bear Ridge," to provide visitors with a more diverse and enjoyable experience.

This year, "China's Snow Town" will continue to offer visitors free ginger tea, free luggage transportation, and luggage storage services. Staff members have been equipped with "Ask Me for Help" badges to assist visitors in need promptly during their travels.

This ice and snow season, Snow Town will also host a series of events, including folk Yangko dance performances, a snow marathon triathlon, a snow disco host competition, and a short video contest.

Source: Heilongjiang Forest Industry Group

Contact person: Mr. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.