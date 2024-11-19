Aspargo Labs Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Life sciences marketing executive Andrew Chamlin will drive Aspargo Lab’s global growth in revolutionizing the way medications are delivered

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Labs, Inc. (“Aspargo Labs” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmacy and MedTech company focused on reformulating the world’s most meaningful Rx and OTC medications into its revolutionary oral suspension technology, has appointed Andrew Chamlin, a veteran of the life sciences industry, to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Chamlin has joined the executive team to drive Aspargo Labs’ aggressive global expansion and to advance the company’s technology pipeline and drug applications.

Chamlin will spearhead the development and implementation of commercial strategies for Aspargo's groundbreaking oral spray suspension platform and innovative delivery device. He will oversee the company's global branding initiatives, lead international marketing teams and drive the commercialization of Aspargo's expanding product portfolio.

“Joining Aspargo Labs presents an extraordinary opportunity to be at the forefront of transforming healthcare,” Chamlin said. “Applying Aspargo Labs’ cutting-edge suspension technology to important medications means we’re not just improving patient experiences, but we’re fundamentally reshaping the future of drug administration. We have a bold vision here at Aspargo, to optimize the healthcare ecosystem, bringing patients, physicians and caregivers closer together to make lives healthier. I look forward to collaborating with the entire Aspargo Labs team and our partners to turn this transformative vision into reality.”





Aspargo Labs is transforming medication administration through its patented oral spray suspension technology. The company's lead product, HEZKUE®, is an oral spray sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra®, for erectile dysfunction that is currently available in Spain and Germany, with anticipated launches in additional European markets. Aspargo Labs is actively pursuing FDA approval in the United States under the regulatory name ASP-001. Beyond HEZKUE®, the company is also reformulating other compounds that will represent significant advancements in the delivery of care for both emergent and chronic conditions.

As part of the next phase of Aspargo Labs’ technology pipeline, the company is developing a next generation, user-friendly oral medicine delivery device with mobile connectivity software. The device will enable precise dosing and encourage adherence while providing real time patient data to healthcare professionals and caregivers.

Chamlin is a global health and wellness executive whose experience spans pharmaceuticals, consumer products and health technology. He has spent the past 12 years serving as Chief Marketing Officer at IPG Health, the industry’s largest and most creatively awarded agency network. Previously, he held senior positions at Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in areas that include marketing, market research and operations, as well as executive positions at WebMD and Revolution Health Ventures. He earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

“Expanding our leadership team with Andrew marks a key milestone for Aspargo Labs, as we accelerate our mission to revolutionize medication delivery and enhance patient care worldwide,” said Michael Demurjian, CEO of Aspargo Labs. “His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we advance our drug applications, expand our global footprint and bring our transformative oral spray suspension technology to millions of patients.”

About Aspargo Labs, Inc.

Aspargo Laboratories, Inc., is a commercial stage, specialty pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on advancing how medications are delivered through innovative oral spray suspension technology. Aspargo Lab’s technology platform has the potential to transform a wide range of medications across various therapeutic areas, with an initial focus on bringing an oral spray formulation of sildenafil to market. By converting solid dose medications into convenient, easy-to-administer oral sprays, Aspargo Lab's technology offers several key advantages, including enhanced drug delivery, patient-centricity, dosing flexibility and more personalized medicine. Aspargo Labs is the US and international licensee of the patent rights covering Sildenafil Spray from Farmalider, S.A. of Madrid, Spain (www.farmalider.com). For additional information, please visit our website at aspargolabs.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “goals,” “accelerate,” “continue,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; and the outcome of pending or future litigation or arbitration.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

