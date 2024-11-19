Lectric eBikes Reveals New Upgrades for its Off-Road eBike, XPeak 2.0

Makers of America’s best-selling eBike give its off-road model improvements without a price increase!

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lectric eBikes, the makers of the most popular eBike in America, the Lectric XPTM 3.0, today announced the launch of the new and improved off-road eBike, XPeak 2.0. Tested to the most aggressive ISO 4210 eMTB standards, the XPeak is designed for peak all-terrain performance with 26-inch by 4-inch wheels, an exceptional RST Renegade front suspension fork, and a new in-house designed torque sensor.

The Lectric XPeak 2.0 is now available with a launch special for pre-order at $1,399, which includes $365 in free accessories at LectriceBikes.com.

“With the RST Renegade fork, excellent componentry and an industry-leading low price, we knew the XPeak would be a hit,” said Lectric eBikes co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow. “While the 2.0 version gets even better with a torque sensor and bigger battery options, most importantly, we knew we had to give our riders what they expect from Lectric: the same low price as the first model.”

The Lectric XPeak 2.0 features a 750-watt Stealth M24 motor (1,310W peak) for a powerful yet hushed motor experience with 85Nm of torque to deliver power and speed. Combined with a removable 15Ah lithium-ion battery integrated on the down tube of the frame, the Lectric XPeak has additional power and efficiency to leave the pavement behind.

XPeak 2.0 comes with a variety of upgrades, including:

Torque sensor that provides an exceptional riding experience with intuitive and controlled power delivery with each pedal stroke

Black stanchions on the 80mm RST Renegade suspension fork

Newly designed hydroformed frame

Larger 203mm front disc brake rotor for maximum stopping power

Integrated color display

Lock-on grips

8-speed Shimano drivetrain

New battery options, including a Standard 15 Ah battery with 60 miles of range and a Long-Range 20 Ah battery with 80 miles of range

New colors, including Tempest Grey for the High Step frame and Stratus White for the easily-mountable Step Thru frame

The Lectric XPeak 2.0 also comes with features that current riders know and love, including hydraulic mineral oil brakes, five levels of pedal-assist, and a below-the-bar trigger throttle to take on any terrain as a Class 1, 2, or 3 eBike*. For maximum safety and security, the Lectric XPeak 2.0 was put through the rigorous ISO 4210-10 eMTB standard testing process by a U.S.-based bicycle testing lab to prove the handlebars, frame, fork, and stem can handle off-road conditions ride after ride. In addition, Lectric XPeak 2.0 is compliant to UL 2849, a bi-national accredited consensus standard for the U.S. and Canada that covers micromobility devices like eBikes and takes a holistic electrical system approach to the safety of battery packs and battery management systems in order to minimize the potential risks associated with battery usage.

During the exclusive pre-order, which starts today, Lectric XPeak 2.0 with a Standard 15 Ah battery is available for $1,399 and includes $365 in free accessories, with a Rear Rack, Fenders, Elite Headlight, Bottle Shaped Bike Lock, and Suspension Seat Post. A wide variety of additional accessories are compatible with the XPeak 2.0 and available at LectriceBikes.com.

*Where permitted by state law.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 500,000 eBikes in just five years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XPTM models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com.

XPeak 2.0 Tested to the most aggressive ISO 4210 eMTB standards, the XPeak is designed for peak all-terrain performance with 26-inch by 4-inch wheels, an exceptional RST Renegade front suspension fork, and a new in-house designed torque sensor.

