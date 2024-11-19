Ivan Hsia To Depart Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Nasdaq:APWC) today announced that Mr. James Lu, APWC’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, has been named acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective immediately. The appointment follows the resignation of Ivan Hsia, CFO, who will remain with the company through November 25, 2024.

“I thank Ivan for his years of service and dedication to APWC and wish him well in his future endeavors. We are pleased to have a strong talent in James to serve in the interim while APWC conducts an executive search for a new CFO,” said Yuan Chun Tang, Chief Executive Officer of APWC.

Since joining APWC 16 years ago, Mr. Lu has held senior leadership roles in its Corporate Planning Division and Strategic Sales Department and served as Senior Manager - Office of the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lu is familiar with the operating conditions of APWC’s subsidiaries and was involved in implementing the SAP Business Planning and Consolidation software application.

Before joining APWC, Mr. Lu held roles as Senior Manager of the Overseas Business Department at a Taiwan-based computer and motherboard manufacturer and as an auditor at two certified public accounting firms in Taiwan. Mr. Lu was conferred a Master of Business Administration degree from Lincoln University and received his undergraduate degree from Taiwan’s Oxford College majoring in accounting and statistics.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:



Pacific Holdings Group

Attn: Paul Weber

2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360

Plano, TX 75093

Phone: (469) 797-7191

Email: pweber@pusa.com

