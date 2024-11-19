Ambiq and Edge Impulse Enable Low-Power Scalable AI





AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a leading developer of ultra-low-power semiconductors and solutions enabling Edge AI, joins the Edge Impulse ecosystem to bring scalable AI model deployment on the Apollo4 Plus.

AI developers can harness the power advantages of Ambiq's 4th generation Apollo System-on-Chip to deploy sophisticated edge AI such as speech, health, and other AI models through Edge Impulse's platform. The Apollo4 Plus uses the proprietary Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT®) platform to deliver 10X more efficiency for AI processing vs. other Arm M4-based solutions, making it an ideal platform for AI developers who want to add more complex AI models to their edge devices.

Edge Impulse's leading edge AI platform has been proven in hundreds of thousands of projects, from enterprise to manufacturing to healthcare. With robust documentation, support, and a strong community of 150,000+ users, Edge Impulse helps embedded developers scale their machine-learning applications from prototype to production.

"The Apollo4 Plus is the ideal Embedded platform for Edge AI as it allows developers enormous flexibility to deploy the lowest power AI models on their devices," says Carlos Morales, VP of AI at Ambiq. "The Edge Impulse platform expands the possibilities of the Apollo4 Plus to companies of all sizes, giving them the support they need to take their devices from concept to reality."

"The Apollo4 Plus SoC's ultra-low-power capabilities have made it feasible to deploy incredibly sophisticated AI models efficiently for on-device computing, from wearables to industrial devices," says Zach Shelby, co-founder and CEO at Edge Impulse. "With Edge Impulse's platform, developers can quickly build powerful, compatible models that utilize the full scope of innovative AI use cases unlocked by the Apollo4 Plus."

To get started today, users can access the Edge Impulse development tools for the Apollo4 Plus.

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to enable intelligent devices everywhere and drive a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and data-driven world. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide create products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days) while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq's goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq's advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 250 million units. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse streamlines the creation of AI and machine learning models for edge hardware, allowing devices to make decisions and offer insight where data is gathered. Edge Impulse's technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop production-ready solutions in weeks instead of years. Powerful automations make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI for edge devices from MCUs to CPUs to GPUs. Used by health and wearable organizations like Hyfe and Ultrahuman, industrial organizations like Lexmark, HP, and Halma as well as top silicon vendors and over 100,000 developers, Edge Impulse has become the trusted ML platform for enterprises and developers alike. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com.

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Branding, Marketing, and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

+1.512.879.2850

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1779b931-b277-441f-a0da-6cbb317dc66e

EDGE IMPULSE APOLLO4 PR EDGE IMPULSE APOLLO4 PR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.