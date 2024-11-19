electroCore Donates gammaCore Sapphire for Real World Evaluation of nVNS in Trauma Among Israelis

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it has donated 20 gammaCore Sapphire D’s to be used by Dr. Robin Ely, Director of Integrative and Regenerative Medicine, a global practice focused on the development of integrated treatment regimens for neurocognitive and neurodegenerative disorders, and Dr. Yori Gidron, professor of health psychology at the Dept. of Nursing, Faculty of welfare and health sciences, University of Haifa and co-author of the PTSD Clinical Practice Guideline published by the Vagus Nerve Society. The real-world evaluation will be conducted by Dr. Gidron among Israelis dealing with trauma.

Peter Staats, MD, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore, commented, “PTSD remains a serious condition affecting the general population, and especially veterans and members of active-duty military, with limited therapeutic options. We are greatly appreciative of the opportunity to work with Dr. Gidron and Dr. Ely who helped coordinate this cross-border effort.”

Dr. Yori Gidron, study coordinator, commented, “PTSD is a debilitating psychiatric condition stemming from exposure to traumatic events which impact daily life and mental well-being. Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) presents a novel therapeutic solution, and we appreciate electroCore’s donation of their gammaCore Sapphire devices to conduct this real-world evaluation.”

For more information on the PTSD Clinical Guideline, visit: VNS Society PTSD Clinical Guideline.

About the Vagus Nerve Society

The Vagus Nerve Society is a multidisciplinary global non-profit for all clinicians dedicated to the ongoing education and training of scientists and clinicians in the power of the vagus nerve and its application in a broad spectrum of health-related conditions.

To learn more, please visit https://www.vnsociety.org/

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of gammaCore Sapphire for symptoms of PTSD, electroCore's business prospects, its sales and marketing and product development plans, future cash flow projections, anticipated costs, its product portfolio or potential markets for its technologies, the availability and impact of payor coverage, the potential of nVNS generally in particular to accelerate training, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize nVNS products, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. The results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of results of future preclinical studies, clinical trials, or commercial success. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

