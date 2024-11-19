National Advertising Division Recommends SharkNinja Discontinue Certain Best Deep Carpet Cleaning Claims

In a challenge brought by BISSELL Homecare, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that SharkNinja Operating, LLC discontinue the claim “The Best Deep Carpet Cleaning Among Full-Sized Deep Carpet Cleaners** Based on ASTM F2828 vs. full-sized carpet cleaners above 14 lbs.”

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by BISSELL Homecare, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that SharkNinja Operating, LLC discontinue the claim “The Best Deep Carpet Cleaning Among Full-Sized Deep Carpet Cleaners** Based on ASTM F2828 vs. full-sized carpet cleaners above 14 lbs.”

NAD examined whether Shark’s point of comparison, carpet cleaners over 14 pounds, is consumer-relevant and whether Shark’s best deep carpet cleaning claims are supported.



NAD concluded that consumers would not reasonably understand that carpet cleaners have categories segmented by weight. While weight may be an important feature for consumers to consider when purchasing a carpet cleaner, NAD found the evidence in the record of third-party media and industry marketing does not indicate that weight is how consumers understand or define a class of carpet cleaners.

NAD determined that Shark did not provide a reasonable basis for the claim that Shark’s CarpetXpert provides the best deep carpet cleaning among full-size carpet cleaners over 14 pounds.

Therefore, NAD recommended that Shark discontinue the claim “The Best Deep Carpet Cleaning Among Full-Sized Deep Carpet Cleaners (Based on ASTM F2828 vs. full-sized carpet cleaners above 14lbs).”

In its advertiser statement, SharkNinja said that though it “disagrees with certain portions of NAD’s decision,” it will “comply with NAD’s decision.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

Name: Jennie Rosenberg Email: jrosenberg@bbbnp.org Job Title: Media Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.