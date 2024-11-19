Bazaarvoice Shopper Experience Index Vol 18: 88% of shoppers want an omnichannel experience, a third of shoppers say that includes social

Whether they’re webrooming or showrooming, 86% of shoppers engage with creator content before buying

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., the leading provider of full-funnel authentic user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions, today released its annual Shopper Experience Index, based on a survey of more than 8,000 global shoppers. The study highlights a shift in consumer behavior, with omnichannel shopping now including webrooming, showrooming, and social media as core elements. Shoppers are increasingly relying on UGC for product discovery and purchase decisions, and personalized offers are becoming key drivers of sales across multiple product categories.

Global survey highlights include:

Omnichannel shopping reigns supreme: 88% of shoppers​​ want a seamless shopping experience across different channels, with four out of five preferring a blend of in-store and online shopping. Three-fourths of consumers engage in online-to-offline shopping behavior where they research products online before buying them in physical stores (webrooming), while 59% do the opposite (showrooming). Over a third (39%) of consumers use social media for product discovery and research, while 31% are purchasing directly through these platforms. In 2021, over half (55%) of respondents said they never shopped on social media. This year, that number dropped to just 24%. Instagram (69%), YouTube (62%), and TikTok (50%) are used most by Gen Z for product discovery, while Facebook (66%) is most popular for Millennials.

More shoppers are stepping up as creators: More than half of consumers, self-identified creators, are eager to share opinions when rating products. Last year, half (46%) of respondents identified as “passive consumers”, who tend to read consumer opinions rather than sharing their own. This year, that number dropped to just 28%. This is good news for shoppers, 86% of whom say they engage with creator content before making a buying decision.

Consumer trust in fellow consumers is on the rise: 65% of global shoppers rely on UGC, such as ratings, reviews, photos, and videos in their buying decisions. Nearly half of shoppers find user reviews on retailer websites the most influential content when researching the products online. Gen Z is highly influenced by UGC, with 80% considering it crucial in their decision-making process. However, generation impacts what type of content they prefer. Baby Boomers rely more on traditional UGC-like ratings and reviews, while Gen Z prefers visual content like photos and videos from social media influencers.

Personalized offers motivate shoppers: Personalized offers drive 45% of shoppers to complete purchases online. They resonate even more strongly with Gen Z, 61% of which find these tailored offers impactful. Electronics (47%), apparel (42%), and health and beauty (39%), are the product categories for which personalized offers are most influential.

“This year’s study reinforces that to succeed today, brands and retailers must meet their customers wherever they shop—especially on social platforms, where consumer engagement and comfort with purchasing are on the rise,” said Zarina Lam Stanford, CMO at Bazaarvoice. “The demand for user-generated content is higher than ever, and it’s a powerful tool for creating genuine connections that influence purchase decisions. As consumers shift from passive observers to active content creators, brands have a unique opportunity to harness authentic voices and build trust across all touchpoints.”

Research methodology

The research was commissioned by Bazaarvoice and conducted in September 2024 by Savanta among over 8,000 consumers in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, Australia, and Canada.

