Christopher J. Marangi, Co - Chief Investment Officer – Value, Ian Lapey, Portfolio Manager – Global Financial Services, and John T. Belton, Portfolio Manager – Growth to Speak at Impact® 2024 Conference

– Fund Managers to Discuss Long Term Wealth Creation through the Ownership of Equities –

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, a Diamond Sponsor at the IMPACT® Conference in San Francisco, will host a session for Advisors seeking insights on the power of equities and outlook for the market on Wednesday, November 20, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Christopher J. Marangi, Co-Chief Investment Officer - Value, Ian Lapey, Portfolio Manager – The Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund, and John T. Belton, CFA, Portfolio Manager – Growth, will host an interactive session on the second day of the conference. The conference runs from November 19 to November 21 at the Moscone Center.

Mr. Marangi, Mr. Lapey, and Mr. Belton will provide an assessment of the U.S. economy and discuss their outlook for stocks in the post-election period, idiosyncratic investment ideas, the impact of Artificial Intelligence, the resilience of global financial institutions, and how investors can preserve and grow wealth.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management, Inc.) and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment. As of September 30, 2024, GAMCO Investors, Inc. had approximately $32.2 billion in assets under management.

