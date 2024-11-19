Vontier’s Sparkion Power Launches Its First Installation with Recharge in Sweden, Marking a Significant Milestone in Renewable Energy Integration at EV Charging Sites

Sparkion’s Energy Management System (EMS) will ensure reliable electricity for Recharge EV charging customers in the Nordics with on-site energy storage orchestration and optimization

RALEIGH, N.C. and GRÅLUM, Norway, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkion , a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Recharge , a leading charge point operator in the Nordics. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the integration of renewable energy at EV charging sites, showcasing Recharge's commitment to sustainability and innovation. As part of this initiative, Sparkion will deploy its Energy Management System (EMS) at selected EV Charging sites which will enable Recharge to manage the Energy Storage on site and address the critical challenge of limited grid capacity while enhancing the infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging across the region.

The implementation of Sparkion’s Smart Energy Management will empower Recharge to deploy sophisticated functionalities that are essential in today's dynamic energy landscape such as load management, peak shaving and forecasting. This technology is designed to ensure reliable electrical capacity for customers, enabling Recharge to effectively manage on-site energy storage. This proactive approach is essential for building a robust charging infrastructure in a landscape where the demand for electricity often exceeds available grid capacity. On top of this, the battery will help stabilize the grid by acting on the national balancing market.

Future plans may include the installation of solar panels at the charging stations, which will generate solar power that can either charge vehicles directly or be stored in batteries at the stations. By actively participating in the energy market, this system will enable real-time energy trading, allowing stakeholders to buy and sell energy based on Time of Use Prices.

“We are very excited to implement EVolve’s technology at our sites,” said Håkon Vist, CEO of Recharge. “This collaboration enables us to optimize energy storage and management more efficiently and also allows us to participate in the Fast Frequency Response (FFR) and Frequency Containment Reserve (FCR) markets, providing essential services that enhance grid stability during fluctuations in supply and demand. By rapidly responding to changes in frequency, our system will significantly contribute to overall grid reliability, benefiting both energy providers and consumers.”

“We view the implementation of Sparkion as yet another crucial step in our journey to optimize energy storage and management, and help our customers usher in a net-zero transportation future. Our focus on market participation and energy trading is part of a broader strategy to empower our customers to take control of their energy consumption and make informed decisions that benefit both their own operations and the environment as a whole,” said Andy Bennett, CEO of EVolve.

About Sparkion

Sparkion, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is an engineering-led provider of cost-effective, reliable energy management solutions for the behind-the-meter industry with a focus on electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVSE). Sparkion’s proprietary AI-driven software platform helps CPOs, fleet operators, and EV site owners orchestrate and optimize energy use and consumption and achieve a net-zero transportation future. To learn more, visit sparkion.io

About Recharge

Recharge are pioneers in the EV charging industry. The company provides one of the world’s biggest and most utilized networks of fast charging stations, built since 2011. Recharge operates around 4500 charge points at around 800 locations across the Nordic countries. Each month, 300 000 charging sessions are made at Recharge stations.

