PyroGenesis Signs Initial Energy Transition Contract with One of the Largest Multinational Steel Manufacturers

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and address environmental pollutants, announces that it has signed a contract with one of the three largest steelmakers in the world to assess the applicability of PyroGenesis’ fully electric plasma torches for use in part of the customer’s electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking and casting process. The client has previously been referred to as Client C and is one of the world’s largest companies in both steelmaking and iron ore pelletization. The client’s name shall remain anonymous for competitive and confidentiality reasons.

As outlined in its recent third quarter financial results, PyroGenesis has been working with Client C over the past few years on various initiatives related to using plasma in decarbonization. Recently, PyroGenesis was awarded official supplier status to Client C, as part of an impending initiative which is announced today.

The project agreement outlines the steps for analyzing plasma torches in support of the client’s energy-transition goals, with a duration of approximately 60-90 days, commencing in Q4 2024.

“Client C has taken a methodical approach to its decarbonization initiatives, and we are very pleased our work with them over the past few years has led to official supplier status for PyroGenesis, and resulted in this initial engagement,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “Steelmaking is an industry where we continue to make inroads and which we believe offers enormous global potential for plasma use.”

The client’s goal is to determine how plasma can be used following the EAF process which turns scrap metal, and direct reduced iron (DRI), into molten steel. By using electricity in EAFs, the process offers the steelmaking industry a significantly lower carbon footprint with at least 75% less CO 2 emissions vs the traditional blast furnace method that burns coking coal or “coke”. i Direct emissions from EAF are negligible, particularly if the electricity is sourced from renewable energy. As of 2021, steelmaking using EAF accounted for 30% of global steel production. ii Planned steelmaking capacity based on EAF is now 43%. iii

PyroGenesis’ development of plasma torches for use in high temperature applications are part of its three-tiered solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Plasma torches for furnace burners are part of its Energy Transition & Emissions Reduction vertical, where fuel switching to its electric-powered plasma torches helps heavy industry reduce fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.

