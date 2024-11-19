Wondr Health Launches Industry-First Corporate Obesity Management Program to Optimize Outcomes for Employees Who Self-Pay for GLP-1s

Wondr Plus delivers improved metabolic health outcomes and meaningful ROI for employers ready to tackle workforce obesity without GLP-1 coverage

Dallas, TX, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health, the proven leader in virtual-first prevention and intervention programs for metabolic health, announced the expansion of its full-spectrum weight and obesity care solution, adding high-quality lifestyle support and nutrition counseling for employees paying for weight-loss medications out-of-pocket and those at risk of developing high-cost chronic conditions. For employers who do not cover GLP-1s for weight loss, Wondr Plus offers more intensive behavioral weight-loss interventions to promote medication adherence, manage side effects, and help employees achieve and sustain clinically meaningful health improvements.

Even as consumer access improves and more people pay out-of-pocket for GLP-1s, the discontinuation rate is high for people with obesity. More than one in three people stop treatment within three months, and nearly half stop within six months. In addition to cost, side effects and ineffective prescribing rank among the top reasons for discontinuation, signaling an immense need for high-quality support from trained obesity medicine clinicians. Misuse of GLP-s in people with obesity can contribute to higher medical costs as more health services are utilized to manage side effects and weight regain increases chronic disease risk. Conversely, providing support to optimize outcomes can enhance the employee experience, improve workforce health, and lower health-care spend.

“It’s no secret GLP-1s are highly effective for weight loss—that’s what is driving demand and demand is increasing access,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “Whether they are getting medications through their primary care physician or another direct channel, people need personalized, expert obesity care and accountability to optimize and sustain health and quality of life outcomes.”

Wondr Plus helps employers mitigate the financial risks associated with self-administered GLP-1 treatment by providing expert obesity care for more sustainable weight loss and health improvements. Combining human and digital touchpoints, Wondr Plus participants get personalized lifestyle support with 1:1 access to Registered Dietitians and certified health coaches for high-quality nutrition counseling, guidance, and accountability. Participants have access to tailored, digital content for medication adherence, nutrition and healthy eating skills, improved movement, and emotional health. Wondr Plus also includes condition-specific tracks that offer both preventive and therapeutic interventions for the most prevalent and expensive metabolic health conditions like diabetes and musculoskeletal issues.

Dr. Church continues, “GLP-1s have the potential to be life-changing, but achieving lasting success requires a more well-rounded approach—one that supports nutrition, lifestyle, and daily habits. Wondr Plus fills those gaps and provides what's necessary for optimal, long-term health improvements.”

Wondr Plus builds on the strength of Wondr Health’s core behavior-change program and complements Wondr Advanced, a clinical prescription weight-loss program, to deliver a continuum of care across the full spectrum of acuity. With its new addition, Wondr Health now offers the only enterprise-ready, full-spectrum metabolic health solution that scales and adapts to strengthen current and evolving employee benefit plans as employers and health plans leverage new strategies to improve workforce health and contain costs, especially when it comes to GLP-1 coverage.

“For more than 15 years, Wondr Health has partnered with leading employers and health plans to provide expert, science-backed solutions that increase access to equitable care and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions,” said Scott Paddock, CEO, Wondr Health. “We continue this legacy of innovation and collaboration with Wondr Plus, an industry-first program that provides a new level of access, high-quality care, and affordability.”

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health improves access to digital, evidence-based behavioral support and weight-loss medication management for full-spectrum weight and obesity care. Born in the benefits space 15+ years ago, Wondr starts with behavior change to treat the root cause of chronic health conditions, improve health outcomes and quality of life, and prevent and reduce health-care costs. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, Wondr helps everyone achieve long-term weight loss, improve movement, reduce stress and anxiety, build healthy eating habits, get better sleep, and more. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

