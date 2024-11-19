Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that members of leadership will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, including a fireside chat with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.

The 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference, being held in Miami, including a fireside chat with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

The 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, including a fireside chat with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Dan LeSueur, Chief Operating Officer, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET.



About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Knight

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (855) 309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Flanders

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications

media@healthcatalyst.com

