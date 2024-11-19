Pythian Field CTO Ernest Solomon Honored with 2024 Info-Tech CIO Award for Canadian IT Excellence

Recognition highlights Solomon's achievements in security modernization and strategic transformation

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc (“Pythian”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, is proud to announce that Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Ernest Solomon has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Info-Tech CIO Award in the Canadian category. This award recognizes Solomon’s exceptional work in security modernization and transformation during his tenure at Soroc.

The Info-Tech CIO Awards celebrate IT leaders who have demonstrated remarkable stakeholder satisfaction and innovative approaches as assessed by the Info-Tech CIO Business Vision Diagnostic. Solomon’s award underscores his contributions to helping organizations achieve their IT objectives through long-term foresight and execution.

“We’re delighted to see Ernest honored with this award,” said Paul Lewis, CTO at Pythian. “His expertise in aligning technology initiatives with business goals is exactly the leadership we value at Pythian. Ernest’s work in enhancing security frameworks and driving transformation across organizations sets a high standard for industry excellence.”

“Ernest's achievements showcase our commitment to helping clients tackle their toughest technology challenges,” added Brooks Borcherding, CEO at Pythian. “His dedication to delivering meaningful business outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission to help enterprises unlock the full potential of their data, leverage AI, and drive innovation.”

While at Soroc, Solomon led initiatives that significantly improved security frameworks and streamlined transformation processes, earning high satisfaction scores from stakeholders. His leadership in aligning IT functions with business goals set a benchmark for effective planning.

The 2024 Info-Tech CIO Awards were formally announced on Nov. 19, celebrating exceptional IT leaders across various sectors. These awards highlight the crucial role of IT leadership in shaping the future of technology and business.

“I'm honored to receive this recognition from Info-Tech,” said Solomon. “Over the years, I've had the privilege to work with some incredible teams—and this award is a testament to those collaborative efforts. At Pythian, I'm excited to continue driving real value for clients. Through our Field CTO Consulting Practice we tap into our deep technical expertise and experience to help clients reach their goals with innovative solutions.”

For more information about the 2024 Info-Tech CIO Awards and to explore the full list of winners, please visit the Info-Tech CIO Awards webpage.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services, and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction, and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we’ve delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Info-Tech CIO Awards Winner 2024 Pythian Field CTO Ernest Solomon Honored with 2024 Info-Tech CIO Award for Canadian IT Excellence

