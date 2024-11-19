OTC Markets Group Welcomes SWEDENCARE AB to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced SWEDENCARE AB (Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm: SECARE; OTCQX: SWDCF), a company that develops, produces, and sells premium healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. SWEDENCARE AB upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

SWEDENCARE AB begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SWDCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Over the years we have increased our presence in the US and we now have 75% of our group sales in North America with strong and well-known pet brands such as NaturVet® and Pet MD®, therefore it is a natural step for us to also review the investor market in North America. With our presence, and requests from both professional and retail investors to make it easier for US investors and our employees to invest in Swedencare, we are pleased to have found OTCQX to partner with," stated Håkan Lagerberg, the CEO of Swedencare.

About SWEDENCARE AB

Swedencare, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market, develops, produces, and sells premium products in the global and rapidly growing market for healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses. The company has an extensive product portfolio with strong brands such as NaturVet, Innovet, Pet MD, Rx Vitamins, nutravet, and ProDen PlaqueOff, the original for good oral health. Swedencare has its head office in Malmö and the company's products are currently sold in approximately 65 countries to veterinarians, pet stores, and online through a distribution network comprising subsidiaries in nine countries as well as an international network of retailers. Swedencares revenue has seen significant growth over several years while maintaining high profitability.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

