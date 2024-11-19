Pacific Genetech Hercules Delivery System Recognized With “Vaccine Innovation Of The Year” By BioTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Genetech today announced that Hercules is the recipient of the “Vaccine Innovation Of The Year” award in the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Pacific Genetech develops and commercializes next-generation vaccines and biologics. The company's technologies, licensed out of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture (UADA), are addressing unmet needs in the animal and human health marketplaces.

“Hercules” is Pacific Genetech’s mannosylated chitosan adjuvant (MCA) technology. This vaccine adjuvant platform enhances the immune responses to multiple antigens. It has been designed to be particularly effective in boosting mucosal immunity in orally or nasally administered vaccines. It can also be used as an injectable. Pacific Genetech holds the global, exclusive rights to Hercules, which serves as the adjuvant for the company’s inactivated vaccine portfolio.

Preliminary data indicates Hercules acts as an effective delivery system for inactivated vaccines against viral, bacterial and parasitic pathogens. The adjuvant technology is currently being used in a number of strategic research collaborations aimed at exploring expanded uses. Pacific Genetech is continuing to develop applications for Hercules in other host species including fish, ruminants and companion animals. They are exploring specific human health applications as well.

“We are grateful for our longstanding collaboration with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. This award celebrates the significant innovations that Billy Hargis and his team have made for the animal health industry,” said Christopher W. Kennedy, who has recently taken over the role of Pacific Genetech CEO from Tim Collard who has transitioned to the Board of Directors.

Over 10 years of research have led to a number of strategic partnerships specific to the poultry and swine industries. Pacific Genetech recently moved its headquarters back to Arkansas from Hong Kong, bringing the technology back full circle to where the groundbreaking process first started. In addition, the company is currently building out its MCA manufacturing capabilities at UADA.

“This award is a testament to the innovative culture within UADA. Dr. Billy Hargis and his colleagues have consistently been at the forefront of improving animal health. We are excited about Pacific Genetech bringing this adjuvant technology to the market,” said Parker C. Cole, Ph.D., Associate Director of Technology Commercialization, at the UADA Technology Commercialization Office.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

“Pacific Genetech is a great example of academic and international collaboration. Their next-generation MCA vaccine adjuvant technology has the potential to transform the quality of life around the world. Historically, orally delivered vaccines have tended to be live,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “Hercules is a standout technology that provides enhanced efficacy of inactivated vaccines. We’re so pleased to award Pacific Genetech with the 2024 BioTech Breakthrough award for ‘Vaccine Innovation Of The Year!’”

Along with their breakthrough technology Hercules, Pacific Genetech’s proprietary platform "Aegis" enables broad-spectrum protection across related pathogens. Aegis targets viral, bacterial and parasitic diseases in animals and humans using microbial “vectors.” The universal antigens used in the vaccines are protective across a range of pathogen strains and species.

About Pacific GeneTech

​Pacific Genetech (www.pacificgenetech.com) develops and commercializes next-generation vaccines and biologics for areas of high unmet or underserved needs in food safety and animal health. The company’s proprietary "Aegis" vaccine platform combines cross-protective antigens and immunopotentiators. Pacific Genetech is also exploring human health applications of their technology portfolio.

About BioTech Breakthrough

