New Mediaocean Survey Affirms Resounding Call for Paradigm Shift in Ad Verification to Foster Trust and Drive Positive Value Creation in the Advertising Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has unveiled insights from its latest TechValidate survey. The findings outline requirements for a transformative approach to ad verification with 87% of marketers indicating a need to restore trust between buyers and sellers.

As the market shifts following Oracle’s exit from the advertising space and deprecating its Moat product, the race is on to adopt alternatives. In particular, the industry seeks a positive verification model with 66% of marketers seeking solutions that are not based on site exclusions and negative keywords.

“When it comes to ad verification, advertisers are grappling with limited options, higher costs, and a slowdown in innovation due to concentration with two providers,” said Ramsey McGrory, Chief Development Officer, at Mediaocean. “While Oracle shut down Moat, the space is rich with growth opportunities. Through Protected by Mediaocean, we’re bringing technical and business innovations that reward publishers and protects advertisers. This positive verification model encourages collaboration rather than exclusion, strengthening advertiser-publisher relationships and aligning with the expectations of modern consumers.”

Survey Highlights:

● Gap Between Buyers and Sellers: 87% of marketers agree that rebuilding trust in ad verification is essential.

● Increased Focus on Brand Safety and Fraud: 75% of respondents view brand safety as more critical than six months ago, while 63% prioritize sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) concerns.

● Eroding Trust in Technology: Only 43% of marketers are confident they aren’t paying for SIVT or non-human impressions/clicks.

● Current Verification Models are Overly Punitive: 85% of respondents believe that current restrictive brand safety filters unfairly penalize publishers.

● Demand for a Positive Verification Model: 66% of marketers advocate for a verification model focused on factoring positive content engagement rather than relying strictly on-site exclusions and negative keywords.

Leading the New Era in Ad Verification

Mediaocean’s findings support an industry-wide shift toward a positive verification model that benefits advertisers, publishers, and consumers. By prioritizing constructive engagement over exclusion, publishers are encouraged to produce high-quality content, while advertisers achieve a consistent and positive brand presence. A positive approach to ad verification ultimately cultivates a more balanced ecosystem, reducing the need for punitive measures.

The survey also underscores the growing adoption of the Protected by Mediaocean solution, with an August 2024 TechValidate survey showing 17% of marketers already using it for viewability, attention, fraud detection, and brand safety. This trend highlights the demand for novel, innovative solutions that break from the status quo and provide actionable insights.

"As we navigate a massive shift, and an opening, in the digital landscape, a trust-centric approach to ad verification becomes essential, and marketers are reflecting that,” said Asaf Greiner, General Manager, Protected by Mediaocean. “Protected by Mediaocean is leading this shift by offering solutions that champion transparency, collaboration, and value creation, moving away from punitive exclusion models to a positive, more harmonious ecosystem.”

Please visit www.mediaocean.com/verification-research to view an infographic featuring findings from the research.

