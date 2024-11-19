EnsembleIQ Wins Seven Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, Recognized for Content and Design Excellence

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces it has won seven Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards for content and design. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry, honoring excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.

Winning submissions:

EnsembleIQ also received seven honorable mentions. They include:

Some of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ CPG clients.

“We are honored to win these prestigious awards,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ. “Each day our content and design assists retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals to make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We have a talented team that is dedicated to their communities. We are proud of their commitment to deliver outstanding content and design for our audience and clients.”

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

